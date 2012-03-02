'Arrested Development' Collides With British Aristocracy In 'Arrested Downton'

03.02.12 6 years ago

First there was Downton Tabby and then the gleefully swearword-filled Eastbound and Downton Abbey, and now the Downton Abbey meme-ification continues with Arrested Downton, a completely-necessary combination of Downton Abbey screencaps with quotes from Arrested Development.

The quotes from one of our favorite shows match so well with these dowdy British aristocrats. Everything they do is so dramatic and flamboyant; it just makes me want to set myself on fire!

All images come courtesy of Arrested Downton unless otherwise noted.

[via]

Has anyone in this family ever seen a chicken?

[via]

[via]

[via]

