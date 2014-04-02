'Arrow' Liveblog: Deathstroke, Deathstroke, And More Deathstroke

Last week, Arrow had plenty of heroine-on-heroine violence. And this week, it finally delivers what it’s been teasing us with all along: Deathstroke is about to lay down some ass-kicking. Here’s a quick overview of what’s been happening, and what to expect tonight.
Last week in Starling City:
- Helena Bertinelli returned, beat up Black Canary, beat up Ollie, and then got the sads when she didn’t get to kill her father.
- Laurel was used as bait to lure out the Huntress, and managed to blackmail her new boss into giving her the job she was eminently unqualified for back.
- Roid tried to break up with Thea because he can’t control his berzerker rage. To Thea’s credit, she saw right through him.
- Slade abducts Thea at the end of the episode in a method that just reinforces the Queen women find Slade far too attractive.
- And on Flashback Island, Ollie gets tortured a lot with jumper cables and Sara decides to give Slade the ship’s engineer.
This episode actually promises to be fairly interesting, not least because it appears Thea will be learning a few fun facts about her brother. It also heralds the return of Summer Glau, who hasn’t been in this show for nearly half the season. We’re assuming this isn’t a coincidence.
In lieu of our normal preview, we’ll instead pass on this heavily enhanced version, found by stalwart liveblog companion Eatz:
The shenanigans start at 8pm EST. Join us, won’t you?
Soooo, guy offers Thea a ride home, kidnaps her, holds her at gunpoint, and she just believes him when he says her dad was an arch criminal?
SLADE
Oliver Queen is…the Arrow
I can only hope this means Laurel is going to die soon
Sadly I think its more likely that Sara is in danger and that Laurel would take her place on the team. I really don’t want that to happen, but I find it more likely.
It didnt work well for Tommy after he found out.
so at this point wouldn’t be in olie’s best interest to just come clean to everyone. like the island the arrow the arrow cave I mean slade’s is undoing it all anyways.
It’s like they rent the Deathstroke costume and have to pay by the min.
About 2 minutes of Deathstroke in an episode called Deathstroke, but it was still pretty good.
I think it’s more the stuntman is expensive.
“But wait! What’s the Arrow?!”
Well there’s a way to actually make Laurel interesting again.
Oh good more Laurel in the future….
Slade, if you really think Ollie cares what Laurel thinks, you haven’t been paying attention.
It’s been a few episodes since we had a Laurel apartment break in
So, even though Thea proved Quentin was right, he’s STILL getting arrested.
I think that may look good for Quentin.
The team is to big
I need to use the phrase “Servicing my obsession” more often. Though right now it would probably only mean playing Civ 5.
So you’re servicing Ollie? Bad choice of words.
Applied sciences? Morgan Freeman better show up soon.
Laurel’s going to be his attorney and my blood pressure is going to spike.
so is wilson in on it
Realistically… Quentin kind of had this one coming.
You have got to be shitting me.
Oh SCPD, never change.
Any comic book tie-ins to where Roy might be going? Bludhaven?
Its the Speedymobile 2.0
I like how Roid was all like, “I shoulda never left Thea, it’s my job to gaurd her!!” and then when they got her back he was like, “DUECES! Peace, I’m outty!!!” ….Vrooooooom!!!!!!
Welcome back, Speedymobile!
“Starling City is a STAR City!”
How is Ivo still alive?
So taking bets… Slade is A) haunted? B) Nuts? C) Tripping balls?
Thats more of thing to be mad at with your mother, not you brother.
Now Ollie needs to form some kind of League for Justice.
How is that Oliver’s secret?
And Ollie’s thinking “Shit, that’s all he told her?”
Action sequences: A+
Story line rationality: D-
Hes gone the full Bane!
Well Merlyn is Lex Luthor, Vertigo was Scarecrow/Joker, so yeah Deathstroke would be Bain
Slade’s medical coverage for his henchmen must be amazing.
I like how the prisoners aren’t chained or anything.
Prisoners abide by the “Do not cross white line” rule.
I guess the county sheriff’s (assuming they handle prisoner transfer like they do by me) guys aren’t any better than SCPD.
Maybe its a busload of trustees.
If you can’t trust hardened criminals to abide by the honor system who can you trust?
and there was no locked door between them and the bus doors
That guy in the truck is wondering what a goalie is doing in the middle of the road.
How are the prisoners not handicuffed?!
“Hey, Bob, should we cuff these prisoners?”
“Why? Nothing bad has ever happened at a prison in Starling City!”
I think there would be a like a barrier between them and the door as well.
SCPD
I would not get out of the bus.
Still seems to be doing the non-lethal thing here…
For a second I thought that was a jetpack.
I suspect a fakeout is imminent.