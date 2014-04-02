'Arrow' Liveblog: Deathstroke, Deathstroke, And More Deathstroke

Last week, Arrow had plenty of heroine-on-heroine violence. And this week, it finally delivers what it’s been teasing us with all along: Deathstroke is about to lay down some ass-kicking. Here’s a quick overview of what’s been happening, and what to expect tonight.



Last week in Starling City:

Helena Bertinelli returned, beat up Black Canary, beat up Ollie, and then got the sads when she didn’t get to kill her father.

Laurel was used as bait to lure out the Huntress, and managed to blackmail her new boss into giving her the job she was eminently unqualified for back.

Roid tried to break up with Thea because he can’t control his berzerker rage. To Thea’s credit, she saw right through him.

Slade abducts Thea at the end of the episode in a method that just reinforces the Queen women find Slade far too attractive.

And on Flashback Island, Ollie gets tortured a lot with jumper cables and Sara decides to give Slade the ship’s engineer.

This episode actually promises to be fairly interesting, not least because it appears Thea will be learning a few fun facts about her brother. It also heralds the return of Summer Glau, who hasn’t been in this show for nearly half the season. We’re assuming this isn’t a coincidence.

In lieu of our normal preview, we’ll instead pass on this heavily enhanced version, found by stalwart liveblog companion Eatz:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The shenanigans start at 8pm EST. Join us, won’t you?