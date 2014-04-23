‘Arrow’ Liveblog: Roy Snaps As Ollie Tries To Hunt Him Down Tonight

Roy Harper hasn’t been having a good season on Arrow. He broke up with his girlfriend, he got exposed to supersteroids, and now he’s just going all Hulk all over Starling City. Here’s what you missed last week, and what to expect tonight.
When we last left our motley crew:
- Slade beat up Ollie, Diggle, and Felicity in their own house and stole their stuff.
- Then he used Roid to pump a bunch of convicts full of supersteroids, like you do.
- Quentin got beaten up and released, thanks to Laurel’s blackmail superpowers.
- Ollie tried to thwart the evil plan, and mostly failed. Hey, he freed Roy and got Isabel shot, so that’s something.
- And Slade pumped Isabel full of said supersteroids, so that should be fun to explain at the next Queen Consolidated board meeting.
This episode mostly centers around the fallout of Roid being, well, a massive rage case who can crush skulls like they’re candy. Here, have a preview!
Also, it appears he will completely lose it at, where else, a Moira Queen campaign rally, because those never go well in Starling City. Also, how bad is Sebastian Blood polling that Moira, who killed a bunch of poor people, has an actual chance to win?
The shenanigans start here at 8pm EST. Join us, won’t you?
Is it bad that I preferred this Roy?
Is Moira actually going to stay dead? The only major character who hasn’t magically come back to life so far has been Tommy.
Sword through the chest has a high mortality rate, I venture. Think the rule is if you don’t see a body they are not dead.
I bet she still wins the election. Dead people usually do. Ollie will be the mayor for season 3.
Nice of Thea to leave Ollie tied up on the ground there.
Preview looks very Dark Knight Rises
Remember, Ollie’s working on a cure.
Think they would go the Mirakuru route? Seems like it’d be a drastic plot shift for the show (villains-of-the-week would have to get a hell of a lot stronger). Not that I’d complain
Something tells me Ollie ditches Starling for the island. Or jacks himself up on Mirakuru.
This show continues to be great at ending episodes.
Why couldnt it be Laurel or Thea? That would have been a win win scenario.
I’m betting Laurel is the last one that needs to die.
For a moment, I thought he might kill the mom AND Thea and I got really excited. Oh well :(
So baby Oliver is showing up next season, right?
Connor?
Or he’s in the Flash.
Was not expecting them to kill Moira that way.
much better than bullet to the chest at the mayoral rally though
It was super effective.
Where was he keeping that sword.
There can be only one.
I’ve watched enough Highlander to know that swords fit perfectly in trench coats.
IN HIS PANTS.
Ass Pocket?
Had to be a sword for Crixus.
Well, Ollie is now orphaned and broke.
Probably not broke for long, depending on what Moria’s will looks like.
now*
He know has the background of every porn star.
Did not see the samurai sword.
Slade McCloud of the clan McCloud.
Concealment tips from the Highlander.
Well shit.
Wow.
Damn!
Ollie: “Shoot me!” “You’re a coward!”
Moira: “Shoot me!” “You have true courage!”
Jump in front of the bullet Thea!
I bet Moira still wants to bang Slade.
Well, so long, Moira.
You would think that Thea would be showing the effects of mirakuru too since it is sexually transmitted.
it is?
OH SHIT
Ohh shittt.
There is Slade…
So in Amazing Spiderman 2, is Rhino just gonna appear in the beginning like he’s the opening act? Off-topic I know but commercials.
Why does Youtube need to advertise?
Malcolm is my brother! Lets kick off some GoT ripoff storylines.
does this mean uncomfortable scenes next to thea’s dead body
“I’VE ACTUALLY BEEN MALCOLM ALL ALONG!”
Malcolm car crash? What are you trying to say, mom?
The cliche car wreck. Of course!
Surprised it was not in slo-mo
this the pixies comercial about the black dick
Wow, that was very General Hospital of them.
Slade in 3.. 2… 1..?
The last 30 seconds?
well, there are 10 minutes left. He usually show up in the last one.
I thought they were rehabbing Thea? What is with all the bitchy crap tonight?
I’ve constantly put Laurel as worse than Thea, but she is really testing that position tonight.
I think they’re setting her up for going to Nanda Parbat.
I don’t want Sara to leave. I like the character.
Holy shit, I actually kinda love that idea. League of Shadows castaways come to help Ollie.
I hope her old friend is Merlyn, back to help Ollie fight Slade. But that’s too much to hope for
Good point.
I am with you there.
Totally.
If it’s this or her dying, I’ll take it.
“I totally thought about killing a homicidal maniac. I’M A TERRIBLE PERSON.”
They REALLY need to work on that. I know that guy was a prostitute torturing murderer, but you could have killed him! Roy may have been on an unstoppable psychotic rampage, but you should be ashamed!
Who wrote this?
i’m surprised by the lack of product placement. they could make a mint off of hot topic retailed ollie-liner
Sad but true
A CW exec.
He did fail this city.
If she bursts into “Let It Go”, I’m out of here.
What? She shot him in the leg!
Did she dance with the devil in the pale moonlight?
Ill go with you, girl
Wait, how did they get him to the Arrowcave?
The Arrowpole.
Sarah is really the brains of the whole operation.
Roy keeps taking one to the knee.
Teebowing.
Is it me, or is CreditKarma.com an attempt to beat Geico in the annoying ad stakes?
That is an uphill climb. That being said, the Dikembe Mutombo ad is an all-timer.
That was terrible.
So I didn’t see roy at first so I thought it was an assassin entering like Yosemite Sam.
He’s the roughest toughest mean ol Hombre assassin west of Albuquerque.
holy shit that’d have been amazing. “Yee Haw! Sebastian Blood for mayor!”
“YA ROOTIN-TOOTIN’ VARMINT I’MA FILL YOU FULLA HOLES!”
Shoot her! I mean him.
Yeah, I feel like that would probably have caved in Diggle’s skull.
At least shoot his leg or something. Oliver did that much anyways..
Yeah, because bullets were so effective on him before.