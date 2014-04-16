‘Arrow’ Liveblog: Slade, Violence, And Family Drama

When Arrow last left us, Slade was pretty much screwing up everything about Ollie’s life. And apparently, he’s going to keep up the pressure as the show returns this week for a straight run from now until next May.
When we last left our heroes (and Laurel):
- Slade kidnapped Thea, or so we thought: It turned out to be a distraction so Slade could hijack a prisoner transport.
- That didn’t mean Slade wasn’t perfectly happy to drive a wedge between Ollie and Thea by outing her true parentage, something Thea did not take well.
- Slade also tipped Laurel off to the obvious, namely that her boyfriend is a nutty vigilante.
- Isabel returned to confusingly somehow take over Queen Enterprises despite Ollie owning a fair chunk of stock.
- The Starling City PD arrested Quentin, meaning that basically the city is now under martial law.
- And on Flashback Island, basically everything goes to hell.
What happens this episode? Well, beatings, explosions, and more beatings, if the preview is any indication:
As usual, we’ll start the liveblog shenanigans at 8pm EST. Join us, won’t you?
Not sure how regularly they will do this but tonight’s episode was up on hulu by 1am cst
Yeah that usually is how it goes. I watch the show on Hulu every week since I work nights and it’s almost always up at around that time
Just finished this episode. A few notes:
– I may still be Jonesing from The Winter Soldier, but I would pay all the monies in my pocket to watch a Cap v. Slade deathmatch.
– Is it me, or did not a lot happen tonight? No real traction on Laurel joining the “Ollie is Arrow” club, Thea still being pissed, or Slade ruining Ollie’s life.
– Malcolm Merlyn is coming back, correct? Any chance he stops Roysenal from harming Thea next week?
Well, he’s in play, not sure if he’s coming back. I do agree that plotwise, not much happened beyond Isabel getting shot and “revived.”
Slightly annoyed with this episode.
Wait, they all made it? Don’t something like 50% of people who take the Mirakuru die?
They said something about it being more effective since it metabolized in the machine instead of their bodies.
Yes, Roy, KILL HER.
Ollie, shoot Thea in the knee. Matter of fact, just make that your go to reaction to disobedience.
That…that’s really not good.
Is Moira just not going to question how Oliver got this information from his dead father despite having apparently just discovered the Thea-Merlyn thing himself a few weeks ago?
Moira is more oblivious than Mallory Archer when it comes to her kids.
Hey Thea? go die in a fire, bitch.
I miss competent Thea. Where’s competent Thea?
jesus shes awful
Ollie’s serious voice is a bit corny.
Even Ollie can guilt trip Ollie.
Right on, Ollie. You don’t get to ask for a quick death and then start monologuing.
Lets be fair, Ivo was a grade A piece of crap Ollie. Do not feel too bad about this.
WOOOOOOO!
Thank you, Ollie!
I’m ashamed of this flashback
You know, Ollie, you just need to sit Diggle and Felicity down and just lay out all the crap that happened on the island.
Kids, in the summer of 2008, I murdered a power-mad douche.
This week on Flashback Island…
I have to admit, Ollie hitting Slade with an exploding arrow was awesome.
Deflecting the arrows with a sword was pretty cool.
I’m ready for more trick arrows.
“You can’t kill me.”
“I won’t kill you, but that doesn’t mean I won’t open your chest with an explosive.”
He is one tough SOB.
Another Batman reference.
Too bad she’s also got the mirakuru…
Diggle to the rescue
Well, this won’t be awkward for Queen Consolidated.
My Diggle!
We expect anything less from the leader of the Suicide Squad?
Fo shiggle, my diggle.
Her Her motivations are all over the place.
Crushed his soul? All he did was make him break up with his girlfriend. He didn’t kill his parents or anything.
Roy about to lose an arm? Isn’t that a comic thing?
He lost an arm in the Young Justice cartoon.
Ollie was caught in an arm-thing in the comics and got blew up by it.
How many eps left this season?
Fiore, I believe.
Fore, I believe.
What are we doing?
Four, I believe.
4 I believe.
So… we get action at the beginning, boring family shit in the middle… please tell me we get action at the end.
Bye bye, Sara.
Or a cast fatality.
Oh snap, I honestly didnt see that coming.
No, that’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
I just assumed he wasnt in the episode for budget reasons.
I was about to post “where the fuck is Roy?” a minute ago.
Said no one?
Oh shit, Roy. I totally forgot that you were…on the show. Sorry about that.
“Isn’t he the one that wears the hoodie?”
“You mean The Arrow?”
“…well… no…”
They have not exactly made him memorable.
oh shit
Think Slade had the instructions on how to put that together? He works fast.
that’s why he only had 30 minutes. It was about to break
It’s an IKEA blood pump.
HELLO ROID.
Am almost shocked there was not a can of Axe hair gel sitting by his chair there.
Hah, Thea just Batman’ed him.
Maybe she’s secretly been to the island.
Well, that situation solved itself.
Its a trap!
Thanks for meeting me by the dumpster.
Hey, you pick the appropriate setting.
I know, right? Where the hell are they meeting?
Laurel’s go-to career move is, fittingly, blackmail.
THAT’S ALL IT TOOK? JESUS.
To be fair, the dude just got beaten into a hospital cell with a guard’s own club.
What????
What?
I reaaally wish Laurel had told him so that he could tell her he’s known for months
Yeah, they need to go there.
Wow, this totally wasn’t taken from The Dark Knight Rises. Not. One. Bit.
Quentin is awesome.
OK Arrow, get back to kick ass fights with Slade and away from this Laurel and Thea family drama crap.
i’m glad they didn’t go with the less popular sidewalk of discontent
Really. I’m just glad that the next few episodes have titles like “Streets of Fire” and “City of Blood.”
Is it me or does Iron Heights look like the Kennedy Center?
the Kennedy Center is probably more secure
Talk about Cinematic blue-balls. STOP DRAGGING THIS OUT.