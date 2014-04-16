‘Arrow’ Liveblog: Slade, Violence, And Family Drama

#Arrow
Senior Contributor
04.16.14 227 Comments

When Arrow last left us, Slade was pretty much screwing up everything about Ollie’s life. And apparently, he’s going to keep up the pressure as the show returns this week for a straight run from now until next May.

When we last left our heroes (and Laurel):

  • Slade kidnapped Thea, or so we thought: It turned out to be a distraction so Slade could hijack a prisoner transport.
  • That didn’t mean Slade wasn’t perfectly happy to drive a wedge between Ollie and Thea by outing her true parentage, something Thea did not take well.
  • Slade also tipped Laurel off to the obvious, namely that her boyfriend is a nutty vigilante.
  • Isabel returned to confusingly somehow take over Queen Enterprises despite Ollie owning a fair chunk of stock.
  • The Starling City PD arrested Quentin, meaning that basically the city is now under martial law.
  • And on Flashback Island, basically everything goes to hell.

What happens this episode? Well, beatings, explosions, and more beatings, if the preview is any indication:

As usual, we’ll start the liveblog shenanigans at 8pm EST. Join us, won’t you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Arrow
TAGSarrowliveblogsrecaps

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP