‘Arrow’ Liveblog: Somebody’s Definitely Gonna Die

We’re only theorizing, here, but calling your episode “City Of Blood” is usually a pretty big hint something ugly is going to happen. So in lieu of our usual reminder of the last episode, we rank the cast of Arrow by who’s going to die.
This isn’t just idle speculation: The cast is getting overly large, and they already bumped off a major cast member by having Slade stab Moira right in the heart. We doubt they’ve kept the most shocking moment away from sweeps.
Ollie: Safe
Come on, he’s the star.
Felicity: Safe
Two reasons we think Felicity is safe. One, she was and remains the breakout female character in the show; there’s a reason she went from guest star in season one to main cast member in season two. Two, the show knows exactly how much the fan base loves her, and they know that putting her in danger is a shameless way to manipulate our emotions. Come on, it’s like when the villain on Buffy threatens Willow: It’s not happening, we know it, but we get worried anyway.
Diggle: Safe From Death, But Not From Injury
They would never, ever kill Diggle. He’s arguably the most beloved male character on the show, and yeah, I know Stephen Amell’s abs are badonkers, but let’s face it, Diggle is basically too awesome to die. Also the show, cheesy as it can be, is not nearly so cheesy as to kill the Black guy. That said, they’ll happily seriously injure him.
Thea: Safe, At Least From Death
It seems unlikely a marching army of Deathstrokes isn’t a useful distraction for dear old Malcolm to come in and claim his daughter. She probably won’t go willingly, but we’re willing to bet the trained assassin can take a teenager.
Sara/Black Canary: Possible Fatality, But Unlikely
Honestly, she’s too popular with the fans, and the writing staff clearly likes the character. We’ll classify here as safe, unless the show decides to bump her off to finally make Laurel useful. Besides, she’s probably bringing Malcolm back into the mix.
Roid: Fifty-Fifty
The show has made it pretty clear from the start that ultimately it’s going to be Thea running around in a red hoodie pinning muggers to walls. Every now and then they remind us her nickname is “Speedy,” and they’ve been doing that a lot this season. Adding to the problem is that basically the show forgets about Roy every few episodes, yet he’s a main cast member. Also, the whole “insane homicidal rampage” thing from the last episode kind of raises the question of what happens to him after a cure is found.
Laurel: Not Looking Good
Why, precisely, Slade hasn’t gone after Laurel before is an open question, since he’s trying to murder Ollie by inches. But the show has struggled to find anything for her to do aside from whine and drink, and Caity Lotz has turned out to be popular as Black Canary. So essentially, they’ve got no reason to keep Laurel.
Oh, and apparently she turns on Sebastian Blood this episode. Either her sister dies this season, or she does.
Quentin: Dead. Deeeaaaaad.
I don’t like it either, but he’s got barely anything to do with the plot, he’s the one competent cop in Starling City, and he’s got a tendency to get in harm’s way. Also, why cease the rich tradition of not letting a single good thing happen to Quentin?
We’ll be liveblogging the show tonight, starting at 8pm EST. Come, join us in the dead pool!
I apologize in advance, but can anyone direct me to where I can catch the first half of the season? My DVR has deleted the first few episodes.
MERLYN!!!!!!!!
So I’m guessing the real bloodshed comes in next time and it’s gonna be Sebastian. Because his schtick in the comics is dying a lot. And this one is an IDIOT.
If that was Laurel under the rubble, just leave her there.
NOBODY DIED. FALSE ADVERTISING DANNY BOY :(
Wait for it. Waaaaaait for it.
Cop IT guy is too important of a character. They’ll bring him back to life with some miracuru next week. Though it wouldnt surprise me if they got the Lazarus Pit involved seeing how crucial he is. Time to pull out the big guns!
There was Cop IT guy, he died, now Starling city is down to 1 person with a receding hairline.
So, no Slade at all, huh?
MALCOLM.
Dont call me Ollie, Ive got a secret identity.
I actually laughed out loud at Summer Glau stroke there, the costume…
One of the only competent guys on the SCPD and they had to kill him.
Ha, they didnt frisk him and find a crazy fuckin mask huh?
yeah, where the heck was he hiding it? Would it have been hard for the cop to hold it like he had confiscated it from the guy?
Makes sense.
Clearly Starling law that if they turn themselves in they can’t be frisked
Well I assume the cop who brought him in was in on it, but that still doesn’t explain how he hid the mask at all
Ok, her mask looks ridiculous.
It does, but she won’t be around long enough for it to matter.
Her acting is rediculous, “you killed me? me no like you.”
Well, none of my comments are posting, but sexy River still does it for me.
NOOOO not balding tech guy, he was the only competent non quentin cop!
So long, Starling Computer guy.
Dammit, it was Laurel.
Is the 100 any good?
@terminaltrip421 is that a joke?
I like it as well as I liked the 1st season of arrow, which is to say enough to keep watching it. so far it’s better than arrow season 2 as far as I’m concerned.
i doubt it
So was that Slade or some Deathstroke stooge?
Let me guess Laurel will save Oliver.
Place your bets: who saves Ollie?
Hugh wins! Although I would’ve marked out for Malcolm.
Waller
It’s clearly gonna be Laurel
Sarah hopefully
Malcolm.
NIGHTWING
And nobody notices the fight outside the meeting?
And they cover one eye.
the masks insulate a lot of sound
You would think if Slade has such a hard on to kill Ollie himself he would have given orders not to choke him to death.
Mind if i leave the dangerous criminal here unsupervised?
Man, the commute tomorrow is going to suck for SCPD.
Anyone else find it funny that after two seasons of Laurel somehow miraculously avoiding deadly scenarios by accident, she’s going to now (presumably) place herself in the one that gets her killed?
Tonight we start Brother Blood and the Deathstrokes!
I saw them in Portland in ’99; that was a trip, man.
That a band?
Wouldn’t it be funny if Ollie’s basement was next to Slade’s? “Oh, man. Awkward.”
Sure could use some Sara right now.
you like ’em dumb huh?
“I promise, nothing will happen to me!” SURE IT WOULDN’T.
“Oh yeah, Roy”
So what does Laurel do in this scenario?
Die?
Don’t be a douche to Walter, Thea.
Blood: “Sometimes building a new world means tearing the old one down Ollie.”
Im getting tired of this shit with Slade only showing up in the last 5 minutes of every episode.
Seriously. Does he get paid by the hour?
Now taking bets: Ollie was wearing a wire.
Why not just fabricate an audio confession altogether then if hes gonna illegally edit it?!
He can’t edit out audio?
Since he just revealed that he was the vigilante I doubt it.
Wouldn’t he be outing himself then too.
Snitch? Thats a pussy move.
He did tell him he was the Arrow.
Subtle Ollie
My wife: “Starling City is Newark. No matter how much lipstick you put on it, it’s still Newark.”
Newark doesn’t really have a mansion section. Ironbound is pleasant enough.
God I’m sick of that story in real life, don’t need to give it a 2nd life in fiction.
I can’t wait for bridgegate in starling
I get more of an Oakland vibe.
“Hey, destroying this city TOTALLY worked last year.”
Damn man, secret identity.
Man, that hood is really effective.
Don’t forget the bronchitis walkie-talkie
I do like Ollie needling Blood. That smug SOB has it coming.
“Bitch with Wifi”
God damn, Felicity is my JAM.
Felicity is awesome.
I would tell her anything she wanted to know.
Hell yeah she is.
That smile on Diggle’s face was totally “I’m gonna beat you up.”
Being shot out of a torpedo tube seems like it would be a lot of fun.
Wonder if he got a bag of swag when he hit the ship?
they fire an officer we fire a Sergent! thats the mirikiru way!
They fired an officer at us! We’ll respond in kind!
Does he have a severe black eye, or did he just not wipe away the eyeliner from one eye?
Black eye, I think.
Oh, man, I can’t wait for this dude to blow himself up.
Sarah needs to be in more than flashbacks this episode methinks.
And she still doesnt know Sara is Black Canary.
@Kevin the Robot, Laurel does know Sara is Black Canary. She figured this out 2 episodes ago in Episode 19, “The Man Under the Hood” after Sara’s doctor breaks doctor/patient confidentiality and mentions Sara’s scarring. Laurel flashed back to season 1 when she saw Oliver’s scars and healed wounds and pieced it together.
so slade distracts ollie with personal shit to get blood what he wants?
Meanwhile Laurel doesnt have anything to say about Roid laying on a slab in the back.
Would you?