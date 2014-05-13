H.R. Giger, The Oscar-Winning Creator Of ‘Alien’, Has Died

Swiss artist H.R. Giger has died at age 74 from injuries suffered during a fall. You thought he would die of old age? Nope. Giger was too hardcore for that. Among his many accomplishments was the Oscar he won for special effects in 1980, having designed the creatures and sets for Ridley Scott’s Alien. His style was especially iconic. Would Alien had been nearly as scary if the aliens had not been so terrifyingly naturalistic?
Giger dubbed this style of creature a “biomechanoid”, which swissinfo.ch explains:
Giger’s so-called biomechanoids represent a large share of his work. His representations of these creatures is a mixture of human and mechanical parts, with a strong focus on sexuality that can be disturbing for the viewer. These biomechanoids are to be seen in many of Giger’s paintings and drawings, but the theme is also common to his sculptures and furniture.
He also applied his unnerving style to other pop culture projects, including movies (Poltergeist 2 and Species), computer games (Dark Seed), and album covers. His cover art for Debbie Harry and ELP albums were voted among the top 100 album covers of all time.
Perhaps in passing H.R. Giger will get the full recognition he deserves in his home country of Switzerland, where his work was often ignored — and he was often denied federal grants — because he dabbled in pop culture projects.
Tip a 40 filled with viscous black mystery goo for H.R. Giger today, you guys.
Godammit guys, Designer =/= Creator. Dan O’Bannon created Alien, Giger designed it, Ridley fucking Scott directed.
Not getting that shit straight is a huge disservice not only to O’Bannon, but also Giger, who certainly deserves better as an artist than being a footnote in a horror film. I guess I should be thankful you didn’t write “the guy who made the tentacle boobs from Species died”.
And if I have to read “Ridley Scott’s Alien” one more fucking time today, I’ll get an aneurysm.
That is kind of like saying Jack Kirby doesn’t deserve *a* creator credit on all the characters he designed.
“Would Alien had been nearly as scary if the aliens had not been so terrifyingly naturalistic?”
And rapey, the entire movie is a rape metaphor.
I remember coming across one of his giant art books when I was 10 and was thrilled to find out he had part in making the design for Alien. And all the other stuff was weird, penis/vagina, metal, demonic, creature shit that my mind had trouble absorbing.
I was thinking more of the cover of Steve Stevens’ “Atomic Playboys”
At home, in addition to a couple of Giger coffee table books, I also have a vinyl copy of The Dead Kennedys “Frankenchrist”, which included with it a fold out poster of Giger’s “Penis Landscape”. The PMRC tried to claim that the band was selling pornography to minors. After fighting it, the band won, but their label went bankrupt.
I think I need to dig that out and see if it’s as gross as I remember.