As We Proceed… (Who Shot Ya?) …To Give You What You Need

06.18.07 11 years ago 24 Comments

Late last week, Redskins first-round pick LaRon “The Ron” Landry was paintballed in the groin in an apparent team-building activity with fellow members of the first-team defense. We KSKers prefer not to “build” “teams”. It’s ever so droll, that. However, the busting of balls concept does hold some promise.

We choose to ignore for the moment the obvious Han Moleman/George C. Scott joke, as we’re more curious as to who fired to offending shot, a fact that the AP article helpfully elides over. An abbreviated list of present suspects:

Tito Puente
Not actually Adam Archuleta, but someone who makes a lot of tired Adam Archuleta jokes
The Maj
Renaldo Wynn
Shitsy Spitsy
GG Allin
California Superior Court Judge Michael T. Sauer
Keith Hernandez
Nerds
Falco
Gabe Ruth
Hobos
Otto Man
One of those damn lolcats
Ron Paul

Any help would be much appreciated. We’d hate for the Redskins to have an excuse for sucking.

Image courtesy of flubby, who celebrated his first Father’s Day as a dad yesterday…by ignoring his kid and designing MS Paint images.

Around The Web

TAGSBAD MS PAINTNUT SHOTSxmas ape

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 21 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP