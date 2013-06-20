'Assassin's Creed IV' Sneaks Out Some Gameplay Footage

Ubisoft’s latest round in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed IV: This Game Had Better Have Henry Rollins In It, has just offered up some new gameplay footage. And it looks good!
The good news is that the game is obviously taking a few cues from Far Cry 3. The even better news is that the naval battles, easily the best thing about Assassin’s Creed III, are not only back, they’ve been overhauled for even more ship-destroying, crew-stabbing fun:
The seamless nature of the footage is pretty interesting, although it’s an open question as to just how “canned” that demo actually is. Either every level is designed to get you straight to your ship, or this was a very specific case designed to show that off.
On the other hand, the series’ usual dedication to historical accuracy is on full display, and Ubisoft will never be accused of making an ugly game: This is possibly the prettiest the entire series has been. That said, we’ll want to see exactly how the stealth works in the playing before we believe you can just duck behind a bush and be done with it, but blowing away six guns in quick succession is promising.
Assassin’s Creed IV arrives later this year. No word on Henry Rollins yet.
Jeez, did the narrator take an Ambien before recording that? Try to show a little enthusiasm, guy.
They talked at E3 about how the whole game would have the seamless transitions from land to ship, so supposedly it’s not just canned for the demo. They remarked it’s just one big place now. Of course, they can always go back on that lol
I’m sure there won’t be any loading screens, but I also doubt you’ll always be able to jump roof to roof to swinging bar to get on your ship.
Oh, well yeah, I assume at some point you’ll just be at the dock and you’ll walk up the gangplank to the ship lol
I think itd be cool if Rollins slipped in a cameo