'Assassin's Creed IV' Sneaks Out Some Gameplay Footage

Ubisoft’s latest round in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed IV: This Game Had Better Have Henry Rollins In It, has just offered up some new gameplay footage. And it looks good!

The good news is that the game is obviously taking a few cues from Far Cry 3. The even better news is that the naval battles, easily the best thing about Assassin’s Creed III, are not only back, they’ve been overhauled for even more ship-destroying, crew-stabbing fun:

The seamless nature of the footage is pretty interesting, although it’s an open question as to just how “canned” that demo actually is. Either every level is designed to get you straight to your ship, or this was a very specific case designed to show that off.

On the other hand, the series’ usual dedication to historical accuracy is on full display, and Ubisoft will never be accused of making an ugly game: This is possibly the prettiest the entire series has been. That said, we’ll want to see exactly how the stealth works in the playing before we believe you can just duck behind a bush and be done with it, but blowing away six guns in quick succession is promising.

Assassin’s Creed IV arrives later this year. No word on Henry Rollins yet.