Marvel And Disney Are Discussing More ‘Avengers’ And ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Spin Offs

Marvel and Disney’s plan to coordinate several films — with spin offs and teamups as needed — has been absurdly profitable, and Marvel president Kevin Feige has said they have movies loosely planned out to 2028. It shouldn’t be a surprise this model is catching on, with Marvel already hinting at the possibility of a Black Widow solo movie and X-Men producers expressing a renewed interest in spinning off Mystique and Gambit.
Now Business Week (via The Playlist) reports Disney higher-ups have met with Marvel to talk about spinning off even more characters.
[Bob] Iger and Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, recently met with the Marvel team to talk about new heroes who will be introduced in Age of Ultron and could be spun off in their own films as well. Iger declines to name them. “The possibilities are endless,” he says. […]
Iger would like to replicate the success of The Avengers with other Marvel teams. He says Marvel could potentially spin off members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which include Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon, in their own features.
If they want to spin off a character from Avengers: Age Of Ultron or from Guardians of the Galaxy, we have a humble suggestion:
New heroes? Um Scarlet (Witch not Johanson), Quicksilver, and Vision? Anyone else? I mean unless they start the whole Robot banging a Mutant and the world imagines they have children. I don’t see how any of them could support their own movie.
I’d watch an origins of those two paling around and throw in Cosmo too for the hell of it.
“You have 48 hours to solve the case, or Im taking your badges!”
Only Quicksilver solo movie I’d be interested in seeing is an adaptation of Son of M, but that would involve a LOT of back story telling.
Now, a Rocket/Groot team up movie? SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY
I’m going to agree with the side that thinks less is more. Too many films, storylines, directions, etc would dilute the product. They got a good thing going right now, why stray off course?
Wait?… No other fans agree with that?? Uh, then I say… more, more, more! Fuck quality and continuity! I wanna see Hawkeye and Drax in a romantic comedy!
For the sake of not repeating earlier blunders (looking at you Bennifer Garner, Nic Cage and Punisher), keep it in teams and pairs at least. NONE of the characters suggested are big enough for their own film. Rocket/Groot? 2-for-1, awesome. Vision/Scarlet Witch/Wasp? Ok, I could be down for that. But none of them on their own.
Also, love the racoon gif’s.
You can have my badger when you pry it from my cold, dead paw.
The X-Men producers plans’ are separate from Disney and Marvel’s plans. How do people still not know this?