Ay, Ay, Frankie. C’mere a Minute. Checks This One Out.

Jets fan: Hey, Steeluh fan. I like your little sign with the word Jets with the little circle job and the line trew it. You do that in colored pencil? Where’s the sparkles and glued on macaroni? Good thing you didn’t let Roethlisberger help you out, he probably would’ve spelled Jets with two down facing arrows, the number four and a motorcycle.
Steelers fan: …
Jets fan: How dare ya come into Giants Stadium and insult this team. We’re the J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS! Fear our fleaflickers and long pass interference penalties!
Steelers fan: …
Jets fan: That’s a nice offensive line you got there, Steeluhs. More like steel wool. Am I right? Eh, am I right? Eeeehhhh, you know I’m right.
Steelers fan: …
Jets fan: Holy shit. Ay, you know what? Your coach looks like Omar Epps. HAAAAAAAAA. Love and Basketball, more like Love and Losing on the Road in Football. No shit, I just made that up. How fucking clever am I? If your team didn’t suck, you’d be laughing so hard right now.
Steelers fan: …
Jets fan: I can’t believe people was saying you was going to beat New England in a few weeks. You don’t understand that you don’t beat the Patriots, you just start accusing them of shit. That’s what we’re doing when we go to Foxborough. Opening possession, BAM!, we hit ’em with the Cameragate stuff. When they get up by a few touchdowns and the game is far out of reach, WHAMMO, we whack ’em with the running up the score charges. After the game, we’ll be talking for weeks about how our audio equipment wasn’t working. Blueprint for success, sweetheart.
Steelers fan: …
Jets fan: Yo, don’t you think this white hoodie makes me look like Stormshadow from G.I. Joe? I bet if the Jets were in that show, all their guns would shoot green lasers and they’d win 20 percent of the time.
Steelers fan: …
Jets fan: You know this is just jokes, right? Why don’t I take you back ’round my spot. This area may not look like much, but I bet you ain’t seen West Rutherford. It’s got a Fuddrucker’s and shit. Lemme get that number. C’mon. I’ll even let my man Frankie hit it. I owe him for taking my sister out last week. She ain’t the prettiest, you know. I worry about her sometimes.
The funniest mating ritual since “Klingon”.
No, it really didn’t help. And that ass clown Simmons called it, which is even worse.
How dare ya come into Giants Stadium and insult this team.
Masterful.
What made this win fantastic was that a fucking Steelers fan was sitting next to me at my Seahawks game, and I kept chanting out J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS to that fucker while he was cheering for the Bears.
Fucking Steelers fans.
Joe Beningo?
Ape…are you from the Durty Jerz? If you’re not, you coulda fooled me. Spot on…the only thing missing was Lenny the nose and Mikey two-tone.
No wrecking ball…no it didn’t…the tags really hit the nail on the head here. It might not have been such a kick in the nuts if the Colts hadn’t won. No wait…the Jets were 1-8. So yes, it still would have been such a kick in the nuts.
Kevin James isn’t feeling well today.
Joe Beningo in The Midday is the shit.
Heck I just turned them off, I coulnt handle the awsomeness of his accent for another hour.
WV: “iceeh” it’s like the knew.
“urge to kill rising” indeed. Ike Taylor and the o-line are fucking dead.
seriously, where was our defense those first 9 games? stupid new york football jets, i love you so much
This picture is worth easily 400,000 words. I can’t stop looking at it and cracking up. Where the hell are that girl’s parents?
Joe Beningo is awsome, although it was better when he was teamed with that crazy bastard Sid Rosenberg.
Wait, I think I get the joke. She doesn’t respond because she’s a Steeler fan, so she doesn’t know any words with more than one syllable, right?
Wait, you’re a fuckwit.
Is it just me, or is that Steeler chick look pretty damn hot past all that makeup?
As a Jets fan who went to college in western PA, I still have a hard-on from yesterday.
If it helps, at least Steeler fans don’t have to read about this loss all week.
You know, because they can’t read and all.
PS, cosign stuscottsbooyahs. If you Steeler fans ACTUALLY want something to make you feel better, the team you just lost to plays in their opponent’s stadium. As tenants. In a different state. And our owner agreed to keep this arrangement for the next couple decades. So in short, at least you lost to the most laughably incompetent franchise in the NFL.
Wait, that probably doesn’t help.
At least now she has a picture of herself in blackface, being shouted down by a retard, to go with her creative sign.
I dunno, the fact that this was essentially a meaningless regular season game since we still have a chokehold on the AFC North makes me feel a little bit better.
But then I guess when you’re a fan of a franchise that’s not laughably incompetent you learn to put stupid losses like this in perspective.
I mean let’s face it, what does losing the #2 seed even mean? That we’ll lose in the divisional round in Indy instead of having the opportunity to be humiliated in the AFCCG in Foxboro?
Although I will be honest here, I don’t even know if anything would make me feel better about the state of our offensive line.
Good perspective, Will…although being a fan of a shitty team really helps you gain perspective (trust me).
Honestly, the Steelers will be fine. They just need to get their mojo back…you know, get out there and impose their will on some lesser teams, like the Cardinals or maybe the Broncos.
I dunno, I go to school in Browns country and as for the perspective thing, well, you’d think the Browns have already won the Super Bowl and cured cancer this season.
Well, that’s the thing…fans of shitty teams are able to put horrible losses in perspective, but every win seems like the Super Bowl. You should hear how Jet fans are talking about Sunday. I mean, it was a great win and I’m happy too, but for God’s sake, we’re still 2-8.