Next Up In The Remake Queue: ‘Babylon 5’

Babylon 5 was one of the biggest cult shows of the ’90s, even if you had to watch every episode to figure out what was going on. It remains beloved to this day by nerds, but there hadn’t been any word on it coming back. That changed with Comic-Con: One way or another, it looks like the Earth Alliance is hitting the silver screen.
If you haven’t seen it, Babylon 5‘s basic conceit is that the various warring alien races of the galaxy have built a series of space stations to learn to live together in harmony. It’s a plan that has gone so well Babylon 5 is the last one that hasn’t either run out of funding to be built or mysteriously disappeared, which one has to admit is probably what would happen with a project like this. So now the aliens have to learn to work together or we’re screwed for some reason. I never really got into the show, so I’m a little hazy on what that threat is. Probably something with an apostrophe in it, because galactic threats always have an apostrophe in the middle of their names. But its fan base loved it and still does: There was plenty of Babylon 5 stuff at the Philly Comic Con when I was there.
According to TVWise, that’s good enough for Stracyznski to start working on a script. And it appears to be getting made, either way:
Next to nothing is known about the plot for this Babylon 5 feature film, beyond the fact that it is a reboot of the concept seen in the series. That said, J. Michael Straczynski has stated that he would like to use cast members from the series, such as Bruce Boxleitner and Mira Furlan, in new roles in the feature film. “I’d love to see Bruce as the President of the Earth Alliance”, he said.
The hope is that Warner Bros, who produced the Babylon 5 television series, would step up and green-light a “big budget” feature film once the script has been completed. Should Warner Bros. choose not to greenlight a B5 movie, Straczynski would still proceed with the feature, which would then be funded and produced through his Studio JMS banner on a budget of $80 – $100 million.
Production of this might be affected by Stracyznski’s Harlan Ellison fan film, but honestly, it seems fairly realistic that he could secure $80 to $100 million of somebody else’s money to make a Babylon 5 movie. If franchises that existed entirely to fill the bottom shelves of video stores can get a gritty reboot, a property that has an actual fan base that will pay money to see it in theaters can probably secure funding.
It’s mostly a question of whether it’ll be accessible to people who aren’t fans. But we’ll see as this progresses.
Huge B5 fanboy, so insert typical wailing and gnashing of teeth here, but everything B5 related that JMS has done since season 4 of the show has been middling to bad.
Still, seasons 2-4 are some of the best serialized story telling every put to TV.
I could never get past the first season, personally. Just couldn’t get invested in it. But the fans aren’t generally nearly as insane as some fandoms I’m a cringing, involuntary part of. So there’s that!
First season is a bit of a drag. The whole show was low budget, but the first season was super-low, and was 90% setup. Not fun to watch. And admittedly hard to get into.
I actually see a lot of parallels to Breaking Bad. Slow first season of setup and build, season 2, the build begins to pay off, but shit starts getting real. Seasons 3 and 4 every goes bananas, and ends in a tremendous climax. And then season 5 tries to capture the magic and begin anew, but misses more than it hits, but still ends in a somewhat satisfying manner.
What Billy Boy said. Season 1 is definitely something you gotta just grin and bear while skipping probably at least half of it. I think Rowan Kaiser’s reviews on AV Club include notes on skippability.
@Billy Boy Someday I’m going to have to take your advice and power through that first season. I got four episodes in before just giving up.
Honestly, and this is generalizing a bit, but you can probably watch the first couple, and jump to the last 3 or 4 episodes, then just jump into season 2.
There will be some slight confusion, but you also get to skip a lot of dumb. Like the alien fight club episode.
When I go back for rewatches, I never watch the first season.
Fuck JMS.
It’s a shame because I can’t think of a series that handled a the payoff of its biggest plot line better than Babylon 5 did. I wish it could have had more Stark Trek level of production values and see what we could have gotten.
Hey, there’s a franchise that could actually use a reboot. Don’t know if a feature film is the way to go, but this is exciting news in any medium. I like the idea of Boxleitner as the president, especially if it’s of the corrupt, nationalistic Earth Alliance that occasionally menaces B5, rather than a more benevolent version. He was good as a villain-ish sort in Spec Ops: The Line. Though that whole subplot would probably not appear in just one feature. Anyway, looking forward to hearing more about this.
There aren’t any apostrophes in the bad guys’ names, but there are TWO of ’em in the one-word (ish?) name of their homeworld.
The way the show treated exactly who was the “bad guy” I think was one of the most brilliant things it did, and makes many others attempt at playing “shades of grey” that much more painful.
Agreed. Plenty of darkness on all sides.
I’m imagining the Jem’Hadar and Goa’Uld bitching them out at the Pan Galactic Evil Empire Meeting. “Whe’re i’s you’r f’k’ing apo’st’rophe, bro?”
Best one is the Kha’ak, from the X series.
One of my earliest “Wait – that’s the same guy!” fanboy moments: realizing G’Kar (ol’ snakeface on the right in the banner pic) was played by the one-armed man in The Fugitive
B5 was one of my favorite shows – I even enjoyed the first season – it had a ST TOS feel in the cheapness of the sets, and acting.
Put me in the “this is a terrible idea” camp. The episodic nature of the show really let the plots and characters grow in something that felt like real-time. G’Kar and Londo had an amazing relationship spanning the entire series. The evil really crept-in and grew. It’s a shame the 4th season was rushed to tie up the series because they didn’t know they’d get a 5th.
If I want rushed, half-assed space politics with pew-pew lasers and forced love stories, I have the Star Wars prequels, thanks.