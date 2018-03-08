Unless you’ve been living under a rock this week, you probably heard about the shocking conclusion of this season’s The Bachelor which absolutely just rocked Bachelor Nation. But if you have been living under a rock, the long and short of it is this: in 22nd season finale, 36-year-old race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. said goodbye to Lauren Burnham and proposed to fan-favorite Becca Kufrin.
In an unprecedented Bachelor twist however, Arie went on to have a change of heart and proceeded to dump poor Becca — while the cameras were rolling, no less — and then went back to Lauren B. and proceeded to propose to her on Tuesday night’s “After the Final Rose.” Lauren B. accepted the proposal, for reasons I can only chalk up to an incredible lack of self esteem, and now the two will live happily ever after or until he dumps her again in two months.
Suffice to say, fans — who were not exactly thrilled about Arie starring in this season in the first place — were not happy. So unhappy, that when Minnesota Rep. Drew Christensen tweeted a proposal on Monday night to effectively ban Arie from his state, people took him up on it.
So much so, in fact, that the 24-year-old Republican doubled down and said that he would invite Becca to be his guest at next week’s Minnesota’s State of the State Address for 10,000 tweets, which he quickly succeeded in getting.
I don’t know what is more embarrassing…. his pandering or 10,000 morons that cared enough to actually retweet about it?
“In an unprecedented Bachelor twist”
This already happened on the show.
and fuck you, i hate me too for know that.
Seems like a poor use of his time
I wonder if it’s too late to ask if the Queen will take the Colonies back under her realm.
I guess I live under rocks then…
This is what it’s come to. Your politicians are finally working for you. To gossip with you about reality tv shows that are clearly extraordinarily important to everyone in the state of Minnesota.
If you want to be a reality show star or an instagram model or social media influencer (I can’t believe the beginning of this sentence is actually a thing that makes sense now) then go for it. If you want to be in goddamn GOVERNMENT then can you please focus on the issues you were voted for and paid to focus on and do your motherfucking job like a professional.