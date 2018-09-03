The Cast Of ‘Back To The Future’ Reunited At The Most Appropriate Place Possible

#Back to the Future #Michael J. Fox
09.03.18 48 mins ago

Universal Pictures

It’s now been 33 years since the original Back to the Future premiered in theaters across the country, introducing the world to Marty McFly, Doc Brown, Lorraine, and Biff — and to this day the immensely popular film has a rabid fan base. As such, it was a pretty big deal (“heavy” as some may even say) when the core cast of Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Tom Wilson reunited in Toronto last Friday for Fan Expo Canada. (Sadly, they were only missing Crispin Glover as the McFly family patriarch.)

At any rate, the sweet reunion was captured in Instagram posts by Fox and Thompson. “Wow. Such good times and amazing fans at #fanexpotoronto I got very emotional,” the latter wrote. “It really is an honor to have been a part of so many people’s lives through the years. Thank you for being such an amazing part of mine.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Back to the Future#Michael J. Fox
TAGSBACK TO THE FUTURECHRISTOPHER LLOYDLea ThompsonMICHAEL J. FOXTOM WILSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 3 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP