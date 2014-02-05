Bad Miiverse Posts Are Hilarious, Creepy And Cringeworthy In Equal Measure

One of the big features of the Wii U was the inclusion of Miiverse, a new Nintendo-specific, Twitter-like social media platform. Like all social networks Miiverse is filled with stupid people posting stupid things, and on top of that, Miiverse is integrated directly into many Wii U titles, meaning there’s a good chance you’re going to run across some very strange, possibly inappropriate messages while playing the latest Mario or Zelda game.

Last year Nintendo fan Daniel Switzer started BadMiiversePosts on Twitter, a one-stop shop for the most ridiculous Miiverse posts made by Wii U and 3DS owners. These posts range from hilarious, to creepy to downright sad in a few cases. Here are a few of my favorites…

via BadMiiversePosts

gammasquadbadmiiverse2

Thank God somebody else finally had the guts to ask — I’ve been stuck on this part for 20-years.

gammasquadbadmiiverse3

Sadly 63 people were with her.

gammasquadbadmiiverse6

You’d think this would go without saying, but then again…

gammasquadbadmiiverse4

…hey, Giaca, did you know the L on Luigi’s cap stands for Luigi?

gammasquadbadmiiverse9

Hey! That’s where I go to fart!

gammasquadbadmiiverse8

Bob’s going out on his own terrible, depressing terms, dammit.

gammasquadbadmiiverse16

There are a lot of posts demanding stupid things be put in Smash Bros. This post is fairly representative of the art form.

gammasquadbadmiiverse13

Miiverse posters seem to have a thing for this poor cartoon dog. This is just the tip of Miiverse perversion though. Heh, just the tip.

gammasquadbadmiiverse5

Uhhh, forget about your burning incestuous lust by enjoying the latest exciting Nintendo products?

gammasquadbadmiiverse7

I’m with you Dee.

gammasquadbadmiiverse10

Annnnd this is where the sad posts start.

gammasquadbadmiiverse11

Imagining Pulp088 is Alex’s dad makes me way happier than it should.

gammasquadbadmiiverse12

Guys, I think Jordan may still be at Walmart.

gammasquadbadmiiverse15

OKAY OKAY, ENOUGH SAD POSTS.

gammasquadbadmiiverse14

Well, Miiverse couldn’t possibly get any more offensive than this.

gammasquadbadmiiverse19

Uhhhh. Hmmmm.

gammasquadbadmiiverse18

There’s totally leg breaking in Animal Crossing, right? Yeah, sure there is.

gammasquadbadmiiverse17

No Dave, that is not a thing that I have ever thought.

gammasquadbadmiiverse20

Random, a little creepy and depressing all the same time? Congrats Nick, you’ve made the ultimate Miiverse post — I have a feeling this guy is going places.

Finally, it’s too long to post here, but if you have a few extra minutes to spare, you might want to read the epic ballad of Nicole and Allan. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll cringe. Well, mostly you’ll just cringe.

