A Teen Is In A Coma After A Friend Squeezed His Testicles And Gave Him A Heart Attack

Friends shouldn’t let other friends touch their balls, be it for joke, pleasure or contest. If you’re still thinking it’s OK to let it happen, allow this story out of Ireland to help sway your mind. Put yourself in this young man’s swollen position for a moment. From The Irish Mirror:

The 17-year-old, who is from Artane in Dublin, suffered a suspected heart attack while joking around with other youths. He passed out after the incident which happened during his lunch-break on Thursday. Gardai have launched an investigation into the incident. The boy was on his way back to St David’s CBS off the Malahide Road when he came across people he knew. It is believed the fifth year student was joking around with the others when somebody jerked his scrotum.

This just brings back memories of all the nut taps I used to take in school because I was what they called a “puss.” I could’ve suffered serious damage or worse according to this teen’s experience.

It begs the question though, who grabs a handful of scrotum? In broad daylight! Whatever happened to a high five or a handshake. Now we have to tug balls to say hello and risk a medically induced coma. It’s too much.

(Via Irish Mirror / Adrian Cockle)