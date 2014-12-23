BaneCat Returns With The Gift Of Swift Justice This Christmas

Entertainment Editor
12.23.14

BaneCat was already the internet’s reckoning, being funnier than it had any right to be and earning every one of its over six million views. Then a second episode came along, clamoring to stay in the sun. It was a glorious occasion to make GIFs of an ornery tabby in a Bane costume “going mobile” via a roomba.

Now BaneCat returns just in time for Christmas, dispensing a melancholy carol and justice for Santa. We never realized “Silent Night” could be so foreboding. Banecat was born in the silence. You merely adopted him from the shelter. Sleep now, while Gotham is in ashes. Sleep in heavenly pieces.

Via BloodBlitz

