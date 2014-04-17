Is This CCTV Footage The First Real Look At Banksy Or Is This Just Another Elaborate Ruse?

Banksy has been back in the news lately with some new artwork popping up in and around Bristol and with it clues to the possible identity of the mysterious street artist. Or hell, maybe it’s all part of the plan.
The first piece appeared a few days ago and featuring some commentary on modern surveillance with some 1950s flair, but the second is the one causing all the ruckus at the moment. The piece titled “Mobile Lovers” appeared on the side of a youth center on Monday and has since vanished following the revelation of Banksy’s involvement. This isn’t sitting too well with some folks. From The Mirror:
Mr Stinchcombe took the decision to remove the piece, using a crowbar, on Tuesday afternoon, when he heard its authenticity had been confirmed.
Visitors were confronted with an empty doorway and told to return to the youth club, where they could view the work – with donations optional.
“I’ve had death threats today,” Mr Stinchcombe said. “I said to them ‘if you want to threaten me come down to the club and do it in the boxing ring’. I had to make a decision as to whether to allow it to stay there and come in today to find it gone or damaged, or take it yesterday and think what can we do with this to make it a bit of a reality and be good for the community.”
Well that’s just pleasant. It’d be hilarious if people weren’t threatening bodily harm, but of course it’s been the same joke from Banksy for years now. It doesn’t get old for me, but it has to get old for someone out there.
Aside from Mr. Stinchcombe and his youth center, the piece may also mark the first time the artist has been captured on camera in the act of creating a work. From The Daily Mail:
CCTV may have captured the elusive artist Banksy as he was installing his latest creation in Bristol.
Cameras – ironically set up to deter graffiti artists – filmed two people dressed as workmen unloading kit from the back of a white van in the early hours of Sunday morning.
I always thought that Exit Through The Gift Shop already captured Banksy in the flesh and I don’t mean that as a critique on whether the documentary was an elaborate hoax or not. But I could’ve swore you saw his madness at work in the movie alongside the other street artists.
The CCTV footage is highly underwhelming, as most CCTV footage tends to be, but it does mark a “first” in the eyes of the public and that’s probably worth talking about somewhat. Banksy is still an interesting character to a lot of people, including an idiot like me who actually paid money for his art book.
I kinda hope we never get a true revelation of his identity because I’d always rather have the work speak for him. Leave it up to interpretation and let it all just happen. It’d be a nice change of pace for today’s fast paced information world.
Apply all these words to Hanksy too, unless he wants to reveal himself via a televised special that reveals the tricks of all the major street artists out there. And then he can tear off his mask and show that he’s really Rip Taylor or something.
(Via Daily Mail / Mirror / Banksy)
Hanksy is my homeboy.
I like the cut of his jib.
“Cameras – ironically set up to deter graffiti artists…” I’m sorry, but this part just bothers me in some strange way. Weren’t the cameras also set up to actually capture footage, just as they did? Sorry, I might just be an asshole.
I think there’s so many cameras at this point that they could state any reason and you’d be correct. Cameras watching other cameras. One set up just to catch the Moon.
The irony is that the footage couldn’t identify the Hulk if he’d been one of them.
@Homo_Erectus I found the Cloverfield monster though!
We really need better security cameras. Wait, that might be what they want. Stealin muh liberties!
The fact that there are still people who give a shit about Banksy much less money astounds me
Holy shit Banksy is the fucking worst. Two people in love, but wait, illuminated by tier phones?? It’s so true we’re all just slaves to technology man DOOOOONT CAAAAAAARE. It’s deep and profound art for people who are morons.
That’s amazing footage! YOU CAN TOTALLY TELL WHAT HE LOOKS LIKE!! GREAT JOB!!!
His “artwork” fucking BLOOOOWS. The only reason people check out his stupid “work” is because no one knows what he looks like. He made a career out of it. He could slam a steaming turd against a wall, put his name under it and people would dig it and praise its social commentary. Fuck that guy. Seriously someone show me one thing of his that you’d consider “brilliant”. I will laugh at your stupid fucking face.
I thought I was the only one without a hard on for Banksy. Thanks fellow Banks haters for showing me I’m in good company.