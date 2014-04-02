Bar Refaeli Channeled Her Inner Dragon And Got A Gold Facial For Whatever Reason

04.02.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

What does a very attractive model do when she is trying to show us how rich she is? Bar Refaeli gets a golden facial to prove that we are all peons in the runway that is her world. Via Instagram:

I guess gold has anti-aging and other qualities that might make it okay to look completely ridiculous with gold on your face. But then again, if I was a model, I’d try everything to stay young. Even if that means pouring liquid hot gold on my face!

tumblr_miecrfZr8I1qkcz7wo9_r2_250

tumblr_miecrfZr8I1qkcz7wo8_r1_250
Yeah, on second thought, I will age gracefully.

Instagram Via E! Online

Around The Web

TAGSBAR REFAELIgold facialMODELSTHE PRICE OF BEAUTY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP