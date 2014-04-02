Bar Refaeli Channeled Her Inner Dragon And Got A Gold Facial For Whatever Reason

What does a very attractive model do when she is trying to show us how rich she is? Bar Refaeli gets a golden facial to prove that we are all peons in the runway that is her world. Via Instagram:
I guess gold has anti-aging and other qualities that might make it okay to look completely ridiculous with gold on your face. But then again, if I was a model, I’d try everything to stay young. Even if that means pouring liquid hot gold on my face!
Yeah, on second thought, I will age gracefully.
the reason is precisely the same as why you posted an entire article about it
She looks like she got bukkaked by an Oscar statue.
Oops, sorry Leo.
We would have also accepted “gave C3P0 a blowjob” as the correct answer here.
I can see a day when rich assholes will extol the benefits of liquid gold enemas. These are the times we live in.
Goldfinger got jelly. PHRASING.