Bar Refaeli Channeled Her Inner Dragon And Got A Gold Facial For Whatever Reason

Getty Image

What does a very attractive model do when she is trying to show us how rich she is? Bar Refaeli gets a golden facial to prove that we are all peons in the runway that is her world. Via Instagram:

I guess gold has anti-aging and other qualities that might make it okay to look completely ridiculous with gold on your face. But then again, if I was a model, I’d try everything to stay young. Even if that means pouring liquid hot gold on my face!



Yeah, on second thought, I will age gracefully.

Instagram Via E! Online