President Obama Appeared On ‘Between Two Ferns’ And Zach Galifianakis Did Not Hold Back At All

President Obama sat down with Zach Galifianakis for an episode of Between Two Ferns and — holy sh*t, the leader of the free world actually granted an interview to the man that spanked Justin Bieber with a belt and gave Samuel L. Jackson a “black power” salute.
Watch as they discuss everything from the Hangover movies to Dennis Rodman to health care in a truly entertaining back-and-forth. Zach doesn’t hold back, but the President rips off several zingers in the interview, which actually took place two weeks ago, according to the New York Times:
The interview with the president, which was recorded two weeks ago, is to debut online at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The show’s creators at the website, Funny or Die, are keeping its contents secret until then. White House aides who have seen the six-and-a-half-minute conversation with Mr. Obama say it is in keeping with the show’s spirit. […]
Aides said Mr. Obama’s immediate reason for subjecting himself to Mr. Galifianakis is to urge young people to sign up for health insurance on the government’s website, healthcare.gov. As a March 31 deadline for enrolling for 2014 approaches, the White House is making one final push to try to increase the numbers.
Although Mr. Obama has hardly abandoned traditional set pieces like interviews with network anchors, he has been more willing than his predecessors to ditch the oh-so-serious playbook that dominated White House communications strategy for decades.
As of today, that’s officially an incredible understatement.
THANKS OBAMA! No seriously, thanks for doing this interview.
Not to be outdone, GOP leaders and presidential hopefuls are now scrambling to secure an online “viral” interview with Achmed the Dead Terrorist puppet.
“What’s it like to be the last black President?”
Ho-lee shit.
Yea that was pretty ballsy
And hilarious.
“Do you wish you could run a third time?”
“It’d be kind of like making a third Hangover movie. Wouldn’t work out too well”
God damn. Barry plays for keeps.
That was a hard elbow.
They teach ’em rough at the Parisian School for Kenyan Socialists.
Well that makes me feel a little but better about my insurance rates tripling.
But not that much.
Have you used the exchanges? Checked out the subsidies?
If you’re just sitting back taking what your insurance company is telling you and not taking advantage of the new options out there, you’re doing it wrong.
Didn’t mean for that to sound as dickish as it did.
It’s just that every time conservatives hold up someone with a story like yours, it tends to fall apart pretty quickly:
If your rates have literally tripled, and there’s nothing in the ACA that’s zeroes that out, you should really contact the Koch Brothers and star in their ads, because they’ve desperately been looking for an ACA Victim Poster Child.
My income is too high to qualify for any subsidies, but thanks for your concern trolling.
Your insurance rates didn’t triple you are lying on the internet.
Did you try the state exchanges?
A friend of mine had his insurance company jack up the premiums in 2011 (well, part of a larger jacking-up that went back to the late 1990s), went to the state exchange, and found a Blue Cross policy that was better than his old one and even cheaper than the pre-2011 premium hike.
My income is too high as well and my rates haven’t tripled. Yes, my rate for a comparable plan went up slightly. But 300%?
Maybe you aren’t looking at a plan that is similar to what you had. If you are going from just a catastrophic insurance plan to a platinum, then yes, you are going to be paying significantly more.
Seriously, though, if your rates literally tripled, you should contact all the right-wing news sites. Because Googling “insurance rates triple” only gets out-of-breath predictions from last year that it maybe, might sorta happen. There’s no news stories of it actually happening.
You could be the first! You’d be Rosa Parks standing up to the injustice of the Affordable Care Act! GO!
Google Unions Against Obabamcare instead. Of course I’m sure those stories are all right wing propaganda and not to be believed.
Actually, the first few links are all op-ed pieces by right-wing authors — Avik Roy, Mike Miller, etc. etc. So thanks for proving my point.
Or was there one in there specifically that cited a tripling of health care rates, as Roman Candle alleges happened to him? No? Then shut the fuck up.
Shut the fuck up. Good one. Did you even read Roman Candle’s reply to your first comment? “My income is too high to qualify for any subsidies, but thanks for your concern trolling.” Seriously! Lighten up Otto, you try too hard to defend your liberal slant sometimes.
Yes, he can’t get the subsidies. But that doesn’t mean he can’t use the state exchanges or the federal site, all of which are open to everyone, to shop for a better plan.
You’re the one who responded to all of our doubts about RC’s claim that his rates tripled with “durr, Google the unions! Dey don’t like obabamcareamanscare!” as if that had fuck-all to do with the seemingly bizarre claim that his rates tripled.
But please, lecture me some more on reading comprehension.
My insurance was $88 a month when I got it in 2010. I haven’t got new insurance yet, but the best comparable plans I’ve found are in the mid-to-high-$300s.
It’s been awhile since I’ve checked, so maybe I can find something cheaper, but I don’t see any situation where I’m not paying a lot more.
On my mother’s grave, that’s the unvarnished truth.
Look: I’m young, self-employed, and healthy, so I’m hardly a typical health insurance consumer. And higher rates aren’t going to send me to the poor house or anything.
But I’m still getting screwed here, and I’m not going to apologize for being sour about the whole shitty situation.
Do yourself a favor, check your state exchange and/or Healthcare.gov.
I’m not saying there are no losers in this — and from what you say, you’d be more likelier than most to be on the losing end — but there’s almost certainly a better option out there for you.
I’m just trying to have light conversation, a little humor, opposing point of views. You know civil disagreements. But you start with Shut the fuck ups, and durr dey this and that. What the fuck man. I din’t say shit to you, I just posted a comment in context with the conversation about healthcare. But good lord you have to shout down anyone that has a point of view you disagree with. No you don’t seem dickish at all.
Your comment had nothing to do with the conversation. It had no humor. It had no opposing point of view.
And yeah, you did say shit to me, with “Of course I’m sure those stories are all right wing propaganda and not to be believed” line.
I don’t give a shit if you think I’m being dickish. Go fuck yourself.
“Google Unions Against Obabamcare instead. Of course I’m sure those stories are all right wing propaganda and not to be believed.” So where exactly did I mention you Otto?
@Otto Man : My mom has questions about looking into new health plans, I’ll send her your way.
Otto: my company owns two assisted living centers with around 200 full time employees. We are equal opportunity employers, and it is hard to find people, good people, to work with the disabled and the elderly. It’s a hard job, but mostly an unskilled labor force which we train on our own dime. The average employee is a female, Hispanic, and in her late 20’s and 30’s, though we have a sizable employee base of 55 and over.
We provided an insurance policy for our employees and the employees pay for their families. The average rate for a plan with a 5,000 deductible (we contribute 50% under a HSA), $25 office visits, $15 generic prescriptions, $125 emergency room visits, etc. WAS around $280 a month. We spend around $500k a year for our employees insurance plans, give or take.
This year, we were quoted through all of the Eastern PA insurance providers based upon our census THE IDENTICAL PLAN for $528 dollars through one company and $879 though another Blue provider FOR A SINGLE EMPLOYEE. Again, same deductible, same co-pays, etc. The exchanges and subsidies do us no good as we are an employer. And we work in a fixed-income industry where we simply cannot bump up the price of our services and expect our residents to afford to remain here.
Our only option, prior to the President unilaterally extended the employer mandate, is switch all of the employees (except for our key employees) to part time and with our key employees. That’s the only way we are going to survive this, and that is even a question since there is no savings plan or program out there to allow us to skirt the law, or gain a waiver like McDonald’s did and all of those other companies that the Democrats exempted from the law.
I am the COO of this company and I studied every program available to us, I have been in contact with our state rep and Congressman regarding our health insurance, and we cannot get any answers or relief. So, we are preparing for the worst case scenario and a lot of good people are going to be forced to go out on their own because we cannot afford their coverage anymore and they are going to lose precious hours to boot.
None of this is hypothetical or anecdotal. It’s happening, my man.
If I may, I’d like to ask a couple of serious, non-biased, legitimately curiosity-driven questions:
Why are the plans you held previously no longer available? If they are identical or comparable to the ones that are currently available, then what happened to them? Did the insurance companies stop offering them, or did they raise their premiums?
@kushiro: Since our last plan was not complaint with the ACA, the insurance companies (Geissinger, Blue Cross, Blue Shield, Aetna) replaced them with plans that are. Under the new plans, we lose the benefit of our own demographic rating (meaning we lose the benefit of hiring younger workers in better health) and in the state, we now have to incorporate the state-wide demographics which is an older employee population with higher risk factors.
The media (again, trying to be non-political here) rallied behind the President when he pushed back the employer mandate for two years (coincidentally due after the next presidential election cycle, but I digress) suggesting that insurance companies could simply re-institute their old plans. But the insurance companies essentially contract services at a fixed rate from hospitals and doctors. You either go in-network to take advantage of the contracted price, or go out-of-network and pay the full bill for services. Well, when the ACA was enacted, these contracts were tossed aside because they were not compliant with the law. New contracts and arrangements had to be made and the old plans were discontinued. The insurance companies had to pour millions of dollars in new marketing material, new network and databases, etc. (I believe that is one reason why certain plans skyrocketed). The President couldn’t simply wave a magic wand to undo all of this. So right now, the plan that we have IS ACA-compliant, and we received the most comparable plan (even with the deductible) that we could through all of the insurance providers.
The problem is we no longer can manage our own risk, where before we had the HSA set up to do just that. We essentially “self-insured” that risk through our HSA. We are in a state-wide pool with an aging population, and our particular demographics don’t matter any longer.
So, to answer your questions: 1) They are no longer available because they are illegal. 2) They are not identical, but as close as we could get them. There are a bunch of other mandated coverages that are required to be on the plan so you could say they are more comprehensive, but I’m sure you heard that some of the coverage is politically-driven, 3) Yes, the insurance companies stopped offering them, but comparable plans with expanded coverage escalated the premiums dramatically. One of the reasons for all of this, again, is that our rating is not in our control any longer.
Obamacare is based on overcharging young healthy adults who don’t need healthcare so the money can be used to pay for old, sick or indigent people’s healthcare.
@Darthbile
Thanks for the info. I have tried to follow all of this stuff, but being from Canada, I find I have a limit to how much I can engage, simply because I have no stake in any of it.
I will admit that I suspect some opportunistic shenanigans on the part of the health care companies and insurers (especially given what I understand about their role in crafting the legislation). But of course this is assumption based on what I know about human nature and past business practices, so it would be wrong for me to assert anything further (again, because I’m not anywhere near informed enough about it).
@Darthbile
I never said there were no people worse off under this. In fact, I’ve been stunned at how many of the Obamacare horror stories on the right have turned out to be lies because the odds are pretty good in a program this big there would be some losers.
Now, your company is paying more for these plans, but what about the out of pocket costs of your employees? My co-pay for doctor’s visits is $0 now instead of $25, my ER co-pay is $20 instead of $150, my fee for generic Rx is $5 instead of $30, etc. Your end might be up, but what about them?
Maybe it’s idiotic for the United States to be the only country in the free world in which private businesses are expected to provide health care for their employees. Maybe we could stop screaming about socialized medicine long enough to remember that the only reason your company even offers health insurance for its employees is that back in the 1940s private businesses decided they needed to step up or mean old President Truman was going to push through national health insurance.
@kushiro
The Insurance companies don’t have magic actuarials that can predict that accurately who is going to sign up and what risk pool those folks are going to be in. Furthermore there is giant uncertainty which rules will be enforced and what new rules are coming down the pike.
But they did get the “Risk Corridors” written into the law which allows them to get refunded by the government if they lose money. Some politicians try to politically profit by saying that they want to revoke the risk corridors but it doesn’t resonate very well with the average voter. So they get their campaign contribution from insurance companies and shut the hell up.
Well, I would never suggest that they had some kind of ability to predict things. However, it’s not out of bounds to suspect that when contracts are cancelled and re-written, and products are pulled and then re-introduced, it might provide an opportunity to “re-evaluate” their value.
As for the politicians, I declined to comment on their shadiness because, for me, it’s a “water is wet/the sun is a mass of incandescent gas” kind of thing.
@Kushiro,
There are always bad actors but when plans are deemed illegal by the government then covering your legal ass will get rid of them. Although Obama unilaterally and quasi-legally said those plans could continue, insurance companies wouldn’t want to reinstate those plans because the possibility of being sued. Furthermore a lot of effort was made prior to those changes to make risk-assessment of the new market-place. Pre-existing conditions can be prohibitively expensive.
Most people don’t understand that Health Insurance is a financial tool that is supposed to be used to mitigate health costs. It does not actually provide health care. It has a role in health costs but it is only one factor. Until you address the other factors it will only have an inflating role in medical costs.
@DarthBile
I can’t find the story now, but I read a few weeks back about another small company in a similar situation to yours. Instead of offering a company plan, they switched all their employees to individual plans. They walked them all through the ACA website to get them individual insurance. The company then started paying the employees additional money in their paychecks for what they were paying their individual insurance.
In this way, the company lowered their overall health care costs. I’m not sure if this would work for you, but it’s one option.
I don’t disagree with anything you’ve said about insurance vs health care. I also don’t suggest that the entire industry is acting in bad faith. As for the claim that the plans would continue, I don’t think we can say (without having been present in the discussions) that was an attempt to fool and mislead people as much as it was an ill-advised and ultimately unsupportable promise.
Getting back to the insurance is not health care point: In a similar way, it always strikes me as wrong-headed when people say the U.S. has the “best healthcare system” in the world. You can argue that it may have the best doctors, and possibly the best healthcare procedures and options (though how could you actually quantify either of those), but the actual “system”?
As a Briton with an albeit weakened national health scheme the phrase “My income is too high to qualify for any subsidies” makes me laugh.
Dude, how much do you make? I’m not wealthy by any means, but I bring in about 3.5x my state’s average salary. My rates actually went down about 20% for the same level of coverage (and actually better in a few areas like hospitalizations.)
That was probably the toughest interview Obama has has since taking office.
Nice.
No, no, that was Bill O’Reilly’s hard-hitting interview where he was all like BENGHAZI! AND SOLYNDRA! AND UH BENGHAZI! AND OH IRS! ZING! POW!
Seriously, just ask Bill. It was the greatest interview in the history of oral communication.
You should stick to defending Obamacare Otto Man, probably pays better.
I’m just paraphrasing Bill.
You should stick to making comments no one gives a shit about, Col Happablap.
What the hell are you talking about, Ted? Do you really think no one has asked Obama “the hard questions”?
Obama has done plenty of interviews with hostile reporters. Christ, he did a live sitdown with Bill O’Reilly during the Super Bowl pregame show with a massive audience watching. He’s been on with him before too. Were all of those scripted?
Hell, Obama even went to the House Republicans’ retreat in 2010 and did an off-the-cuff Q&A with the entire House caucus for an hour and a fucking half. Seriously, watch this exchange and tell me with a straight face that this president either needs a fucking teleprompter or is ducking the hard questions.
George W. Bush was the goddamn bubble boy compared to Obama. He lived in a hermetically sealed environment where only pre-screened Fox News folks got access.
/sees username “TedStevens”
/decides against commenting on ACA; goes to bed before midnight
Bradley Cooper would make a tremendous secretary of something shirtless.
Or Head of Perms
THAT’S RIGHT OBAMA JUST BLAME BUSH
Does anyone really think that this is a “real” thing? That everything they saying is totally scripted or approved by a team of writers. Total bullshit.
+1
Who cares if it’s scripted and approved? It’s, oh what’s the word I’m looking for? funny? Is that it? Yeah, that’s right, it’s funny. Kind of like a scripted comedy-oriented show is suppsed to be. Only with the President willingly engaging in it.
You could tell he was reading off of a prompter, unless you think the President really sees something interesting floating a foot about Zach’s head for the entire interview.
With Galifinakis I wouldn’t entirely rule that out Darth.
Scripted or not, how many shots have you seen like that fired at the president with him present?
Shots probably not the best word…
Wait, I’m surprised anyone thought this was real.
All the Between the Ferns bits are obviously scripted. Why would this have been any different?
You mean the President didn’t go into an interview on a web-show called “Between Two Ferns with Zack Galifinakis” and it wasn’t totally unscripted? I am flabberghasted! This is just like Benghazi all over again. What a Nazi, Totalitarian, Kenyan, Socialist, Dictator, Weak-Ass Pussy!
(Did I get all the correct qualifiers in?)
Forgot to throw in “Islam” and “Obummer” somewhere in there. Dammit. I almost won a Shithead Conservative Bingo.
Politics aside, that was legitimately funny. Obama’s comedic timing is a hell of a lot better than Lena Dunham’s. Now, it’s not as funny as standing in a flight suit on the deck of an aircraft carrier in front of a banner that says “Mission Accomplished,” when a) no “mission was ever defined, and b) history has shown that jack shit was accomplished. But, pretty funny nonetheless.
/feeding the trolls
//jesus some people are just assholes
I like the way you started out with politics aside and then segued into a full on Bush bash. Nicely done. +2 internet points for you today.
AND a Dunham bash for good measure. Fine take!
Get. The fuck. Back. To work.
*Congress.
(President Bush took more days off the job than any other President except William McKinley. Also, Congress has worked in less than half of the calendar days this year. That’s where your outrage needs to be pointed. Not the President.)
I bet you’re one of those people who chides Mr. Obama for taking time to appear on SportsCenter and fill out a bracket instead of flying to Moscow and bending those commies over for a good red-blooded American capitalist porkin’ like Raygun used to do.
So, uh…did Obama basically admit his 2nd term is The Hangover 2? Because if so, it’s going to be a lot like his 1st term, only terrible.
Galifinakis wishes he had thought of this retort.
Although the Secret Service probably would have tased his ass for it.
Polarizing as usual. I am not a fan of the current administration but have to tip my cap for this. I admire anyone who can make and take a joke.
But seriously, what are we going to do about North Ikea?
Gold
Oh man the conservatives are going to explode in predictably lame fashion. Some pretty good jokes in there.
You can always count on a bunch of sex-deprived humorless conservatives to fuck up the comments section of a semi-political uproxx post.
with as many times as the rest of us tell them to go fuck themselves, your first point in surprisingly still accurate
sex-deprived? does masturbation count?
meh just as funny as his others which means to say not very funny at all.
holy shit. wow.
unreal.
God, our news media is staffed with humorless assholes.
I am not a fan of the President, but I had no problem with this whatsoever and at least shows somewhat of a human side which many presidents aren’t often allowed to show.
Pot meet Kettle.
This probably turned out to be a good move because it is causing the HealthCare.gov website be flooded by young people who are the people that need to get insurance in order for this transfer of wealth to work.
Conservatives hit the “dignity of the office” line hard because they have no sense of of humor and are fucking boring. That’s the response I see time and time again when conservatives feel like the stodgy guy at the party that no one talks to.
You know what’s much better for the “dignity of the office?” Videotaping yourself looking around the Oval Office for WMDs for the WH Correspondent’s Dinner.*
*Did I just bash Bush there? Yeah, I did because he’s the last GOP president. And by “last,” I mean there’ll never be another one. It’s the demographics. But keep suppressing the vote, it’s your only hope.
Christ, I actually forgot about that one.
HAHAHA! IT’S FUNNY BECAUSE THOUSANDS OF OUR TROOPS DIED FIGHTING FOR A LIE HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
@Tim Was Tim: There is going to be another GOP president. He will preside over the Christian Republic of Freedom brought to you by VIZIO and the SEC.
I really liked that. It’s going to convince absolutely zero people to check out the Health Exchange that hasn’t already, but it was pretty damn funny.
I think part of the republican party’s image problem is that they don’t do stuff like this. They need to be more aware of how young people actually get information. Eventually if you lose young people long enough you become irrelevant.
It was kind of funny…do they have a script or is it supposed to just be a “interview”?
I have no problem with him doing it but didn’t find it that funny.
Seriously?
I found this highly amusing.
Thanks Obama!
Very funny stuff. Regardless of which way you lean, it’s refreshing to see a politician that doesn’t have a stick up his ass about everything.