President Obama Appeared On ‘Between Two Ferns’ And Zach Galifianakis Did Not Hold Back At All

President Obama sat down with Zach Galifianakis for an episode of Between Two Ferns and — holy sh*t, the leader of the free world actually granted an interview to the man that spanked Justin Bieber with a belt and gave Samuel L. Jackson a “black power” salute.

Watch as they discuss everything from the Hangover movies to Dennis Rodman to health care in a truly entertaining back-and-forth. Zach doesn’t hold back, but the President rips off several zingers in the interview, which actually took place two weeks ago, according to the New York Times:

The interview with the president, which was recorded two weeks ago, is to debut online at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The show’s creators at the website, Funny or Die, are keeping its contents secret until then. White House aides who have seen the six-and-a-half-minute conversation with Mr. Obama say it is in keeping with the show’s spirit. […] Aides said Mr. Obama’s immediate reason for subjecting himself to Mr. Galifianakis is to urge young people to sign up for health insurance on the government’s website, healthcare.gov. As a March 31 deadline for enrolling for 2014 approaches, the White House is making one final push to try to increase the numbers. Although Mr. Obama has hardly abandoned traditional set pieces like interviews with network anchors, he has been more willing than his predecessors to ditch the oh-so-serious playbook that dominated White House communications strategy for decades.

As of today, that’s officially an incredible understatement.

