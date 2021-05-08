Almost every president has had pets, which sometimes become as famous and popular as their powerful owners. Among the most popular was Bo, the first of two dogs adopted by the Obamas, back in 2009. Sadly, just over 12 years after the Portuguese Water Dog became the nation’s First Dog, Bo has passed away.

The tragic passing was noted by Barack Obama on Twitter, who posted a moving memoriam to the celebrity canine. “Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between.”

He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.

Bo was chosen in part because Malia was allergic to dogs and needed one that was hypoallergenic. He was a shelter dog, and he was named by Malia and Sasha after both Michelle’s father and R&B legend Bo Didley. He is survived by not only his owners but also by the Obamas’ other dog, Sunny, who is also a Portuguese Water Dog.

Bo’s passing was also noted by much of social media.

Rest in peace, Bo.