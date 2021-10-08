Barbara Corcoran might want to leave the comedy to the experts. On Thursday, the real estate maven and Shark Tank investor launched an out-of-nowhere slam against The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s weight—and lived to regret it.

On Thursday morning, The View’s panelists were talking about their love of the Good American denim brand and how they fit every type of body. When Goldberg, an Oscar-winning comedian-actress, asked her co-hosts whether they thought the jean company made a pair for her “COVID [butt],” they all concurred. Until, seemingly out of nowhere, Corcoran decided to chime in with: “And when you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs.”

Corcoran gave herself a good chuckle with that zinger. The rest of The View co-hosts? Not as much. (For her part, Whoopi just looked downright confused and annoyed.)

If you come for the Legend Whoopi, Queen Ana is gonna come for YOU! #theview pic.twitter.com/GwzQhbAMGT — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 7, 2021

After taking time to reflect on her comment, and remove her foot from her mouth, Corcoran has now made a very public apology to Goldberg for her comment.

As Daily Beast reports, Corcoran took to Twitter later in the day on Thursday to apologize for her comments. After assuring viewers that she has known Whoopi for years and that the comedian has a “phenomenal sense of humor,” Corcoran also noted that she “made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just want to say that I really am very sorry.”

You can watch Corcoran’s apology below. Now if we could only get her to apologize for that denim blazer/bathrobe she’s wearing…

