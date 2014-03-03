Baron Von Strucker Is Going To Be In A Lot Of Marvel Movies

You may have heard that Baron Von Strucker has been cast for Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Thomas Kretschmann, the actor who’ll be running around with a monocle, has weighed in on his contract… and it looks like we can expect HYDRA to be a pain in Captain America’s ass for a while.



In a German interview translated by Comic Book Movie, Kretschmann made it pretty clear he’s going to be in a few Marvel movies:

“I have a multi-picture deal which means I will not only appear in the 2nd part, but they’re planning with me for a longer period of time. But I don’t know details yet, they’re keeping their cards close to their chest – top secret!”

Of course, this isn’t really a surprise; everybody has multipicture deals signed, even if they’ve got no intention of coming back. But it does offer a few hints as to what Marvel might be up to in Phase Three.

We already know Captain America 3: F**k Yeah is on the way. And a Black Widow movie might finally happen if Marvel can get over the fact they actually have to pay Scarlett Johansson real money. But beyond that, it’s up in the air. And it’s true Kretchmann might appear on a Netflix original series instead.

If nothing else, this indicates we’ll be seeing more fighting of those world-spanning conspiracies Marvel loves so much. And honestly, we can’t wait.

Via Comic Book Movie