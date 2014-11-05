Baskin-Robbins Is Offering A Delicious Camouflage Ice Cream For Veterans Day

While it’s not quite as huge and incredible as, say, hosting a giant concert that will feature Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl and a variety of other bands and stars, Baskin-Robbins is celebrating Veterans Day this month with something that is much more delicious. The ice cream chain will be selling a very special “First Class Camouflage” ice cream all month long, and it’s called that – hold on to something, because this is shocking – because the ice cream and even the waffle cone have been produced in classic camouflage colors. So if you were looking at the banner image and wondering why you couldn’t see any ice cream, it’s because it’s camouflaged.

But if you’re the kind of ice cream lover who looks at those colors and thinks, “Hold on a sec, that better not be, like, pistachio, butter pecan and cappuccino, because yucky!” don’t worry. This concoction sounds pretty awesome. (As does the one I just said, but I digress.)

The military-themed ice cream, formally dubbed First Class Camouflage, is available throughout November and is a combination of three flavors: chocolate (brown), “salty” caramel (tan) and vanilla cake (green). There are other stealthy-colored items joining the menu as well, including bright green (almost neon) waffle cones and bowls and a First Class Camouflage Layered Sundae, which includes Oreo pieces, caramel praline topping, hot fudge and whipped cream. (Via People)

Baskin-Robbins will donate ten cents from each scoop of the green and brown stuff that it sells this month to the USO, which means that as soon as I figure out where my nearest Baskin-Robbins is, I can begin donating roughly all of the money I have to the cause.