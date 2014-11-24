‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Debuts A Meaty Slab Of Gameplay

You know how some video games will have endless story trailers and not put gameplay footage out for what feels like years? That’s not Batman: Arkham Knight. And holy button-mashing, we need this game now.
The game doesn’t make a big fuss about its new features, but it still crams it quite a few notable tweaks and upgrades to the combat and overall systems. Probably the most interesting tidbit is what the game appears to be calling “fear takedowns,” which essentially allow you to chain takedowns on enemies in certain situations.
Also interesting are the environmental takedowns we see, which seem to take a page from Sleeping Dogs, and the more elaborate sword-based fights. We just hope that those sword-based enemies aren’t like the Deathstroke fight from Origins, since that was an incredibly annoying fight.
Next, there’s the Batmobile, and it’s very clearly not a gimmick here. We see a lot about how it increases mobility, offers tactical advantages, ties into the glide move, and drives very differently from how you might expect. You’re actually able to pull dodge moves with the Batmobile in this game; we’ll be curious to see how that handles.
Also, Batman does a dragon punch. We just want to emphasize that. We’ll be seeing more from the game December 1st.
Nice faux-Vincent Price voice in the beginning.
Think I stared at that GIF for about five minutes straight. Beautiful.
I’m enormously excited, just based on that, to be honest.
If the Arkham Knight ends up being the Joker or Ras Al Ghul in disguise I’m going to throw my copy out the window.
The Arkham Knight is Robin. That’s not super obvious?
@Iron Mike Sharpie As in the Red Hood? Yeah, I can see that. My guess is that it’s actually Talia under that chestplate, though.
But didn’t Talia die in Arkham City as well? Hell, who DIDN’T die in that game?
This will be a good excuse to get a new graphics card, especially because they will all probably come with a free copy of the game.
Looks amazing. The combat aspects of the Batman games have always been phenomenal. I still waste time playing the DLC Joker’s Carnival map from Arkham City, as Catwoman, because the combat is just that good.
anyone else getting a shadow strike (shadow of mordor) vibe from the fear takedowns? looks very similar, and that’s a great thing.
Yeah, that’s definitely an inspiration. Considering Rocksteady almost certainly pitched in on that game’s combat system, not surprising it was a two-way street.
my body is ready
Thats why I went ahead and got an Xbox One at the holiday price.