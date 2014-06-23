Microsoft Probably Leaked The ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Release Date

Is February the new October? Microsoft’s pre-order page for the delayed Batman: Arkham Knight is displaying a release date for the Xbox One version of the game. Previously, Kevin Conroy said it’s coming in January of next year. Microsoft says it’s dropping February 24th, which is the same day as The Witcher 3, four days after The Order 1886, and in the same month as Dying Light. Our wallets are going to be screaming, and a NeoGAF member summed up the feeling perfectly.

All four of these games were supposed to release this Fall, and three of the four are published by Warner Brothers, meaning Warner is willing to have its titles needlessly compete for limited gamer dollars as long as it means the games aren’t delayed to the next fiscal year. As usual, short-term stock moves trump pragmatism, and February’s going to be a crazy month for it. Or maybe Warner’s just really into Black History Month? Well, he is the dark knight.

Via Microsoft via NeoGAF via VG24/7