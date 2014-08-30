‘Batman The Ride’ Is The World’s First 4D Free Fly Roller Coaster. It Looks Terrifying.

I moved to Texas 10 months ago, but I didn’t have a good reason until now.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas unveiled plans to debut the most exciting coaster in the park’s 22-year history — BATMAN: The Ride, premiering in 2015. (Via)
*in Batman voice* I’m listening.
After being lifted straight up a 120-foot hill, this 4D Wing Coaster challenges riders to “face their fears” as they flip head-over-heels at least six times along the weightless, tumbling journey.
Along the way on this fourth dimension free-fly coaster, thrill seekers experience exhilarating coaster hills and unexpected drops along with an interactive ride experience. BATMAN: The Ride allows adrenaline seekers to soar outside the confines of the track and fly like Batman. (Via)
That sounds terrifying, but you know what would make it even scarier? During the entire ride, you have to watch Batman & Robin. I WANT TO GET OFF. I DON’T WANT TO HAVE AN ICE DAY.
I’ll just vomit now and skip going on that.
yea, that spinning ruins it for me too. that’s a shame, otherwise i’d give that one a go, that and if it wasn’t 1/2 way across the country from here.
FUCK. THAT.
Wish it was at Cedar Point though…
@Badger my Dad took me to Six Flags bout 5 or 6 times as a little kid and it was the best time of my life!
Then he took me to Cedar Point and I slapped the 9 dollar beer out his mouth saying, “No wonder Mom divorced you! You force fed me mamwich when all this time I coulda been eating prime rib?!!”
Cosign on everything about Cedar Point. It is the park of my youth and now I live far away. It is the greatest.
I got sick & dizzy watching the commercial so I’ll just pass on this.
I prefer the fast forward facing type roller coaster. I like imagining that I’m flying on rails. This looks like an Ipecac nightmare.
So we finally master the ability to manipulate the flow of time, and we use it to make a roller coaster? I’m not sure how I feel about that. Or, do they really just mean it’s a regular roller coaster bastardized with the staple of all state fairs, “the zipper”?
I also wondered what this coaster had to do with time. There’s a joke about long lines in there somewhere.
That’s where I was headed. The fourth-dimensional aspect is that time actually stands still while you’re waiting in line for it.
Agreed, I think the flipping is a touch excessive.
That looks pretty cool, but only 8 people go at a time? The lines will be horrendous.
Also, the 4th Dimension is time. I really wish people would stop calling things 4D for no reason as some stupid marketing tool.
As we continue our march to fulfilling the Idiocracy prophecy, you better take that faggy brain of yours somewhere else. Like the 5th dimension bro.
I thought the fourth dimension was love.
I think an important variable here is “amount of 8 people carts” that they shoot out in a given period of time.
Think Ferris Wheel vs Witches Wheel. Ferris Wheel has 30 carts to load, so you’re gonna wait you’re turn. Witches Wheel is 15 carts, but less of a wait. Added bonus, chicks have to sit in your lap which feels really good against your boner.
It’s all irrelevant though, NEW rides = BULLSHIT lines. You’re better off hitting an old schooler three times as many times and come back in two years for the new jam that sucks tourists in.
Sentiments exactly
U people who don’t think that’s so awesome oh well that’s cool
I wish I were that drunk
It’ll flip ya fa real.
I just saw my new nightmare…
the spinning would just make it sickening rather than enjoyable. It would be a lot more fun for that not to happen and just be the wrong way up for half of the ride
The other option for the name was Inner Ear Infection: The Ride
The entire area around that coaster is just going to be saturated with vomit.
Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck that.
Not to get technical here, but no rider ever leaves a vertical plane. This ride is two-dimensional. Oops… turns out I did mean to get technical.
Even with one less dimension than advertised, I’d very much like to puke off this ride.
looks like x2 at magic mountain in LA. only x2 has a flame thrower.
this is the kind of coaster that will clear the park cuz everyone who road it is gonna be too sick to go on anything else. dramamine ain’t gonna do shit for all those flips.
I’ll stick to the Batman ride at Six Flags Great America….that one just gives you whiplash and makes you see spots, like a proper rollercoaster.