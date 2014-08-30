‘Batman The Ride’ Is The World’s First 4D Free Fly Roller Coaster. It Looks Terrifying.

I moved to Texas 10 months ago, but I didn’t have a good reason until now.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas unveiled plans to debut the most exciting coaster in the park’s 22-year history — BATMAN: The Ride, premiering in 2015. ( Via )

*in Batman voice* I’m listening.

After being lifted straight up a 120-foot hill, this 4D Wing Coaster challenges riders to “face their fears” as they flip head-over-heels at least six times along the weightless, tumbling journey.

Along the way on this fourth dimension free-fly coaster, thrill seekers experience exhilarating coaster hills and unexpected drops along with an interactive ride experience. BATMAN: The Ride allows adrenaline seekers to soar outside the confines of the track and fly like Batman. (Via)