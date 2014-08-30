‘Batman The Ride’ Is The World’s First 4D Free Fly Roller Coaster. It Looks Terrifying.

I moved to Texas 10 months ago, but I didn’t have a good reason until now.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas unveiled plans to debut the most exciting coaster in the park’s 22-year history — BATMAN: The Ride, premiering in 2015. (Via)

*in Batman voice* I’m listening.

After being lifted straight up a 120-foot hill, this 4D Wing Coaster challenges riders to “face their fears” as they flip head-over-heels at least six times along the weightless, tumbling journey.

Along the way on this fourth dimension free-fly coaster, thrill seekers experience exhilarating coaster hills and unexpected drops along with an interactive ride experience. BATMAN: The Ride allows adrenaline seekers to soar outside the confines of the track and fly like Batman. (Via)

That sounds terrifying, but you know what would make it even scarier? During the entire ride, you have to watch Batman & Robin. I WANT TO GET OFF. I DON’T WANT TO HAVE AN ICE DAY.

