Comic-Con: Here’s A Close-Up Of Ben Affleck In ‘Batman V Superman’

Earlier today we were treated to pictures of the new batsuit on display at Comic-Con to promote Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Then Zack Snyder inexplicably tweeted a picture of Henry Cavill as a Sith Superman. (LOLWUT?) Now DC Comics has gone even further, releasing this picture of Ben Affleck in the cowl:
Yep, that’s Batman all right. I’d recognize that butt-chin anywhere. And he still looks sad.
The picture is part of a Batman 75th Anniversary montage wall on display at DC Entertainment booth’s at Comic-Con this weekend. As DC Comics says in their press release, “The filmmakers wanted to include this new cinematic version of the Dark Knight in the anniversary mosaic so it could be discovered by fans!” …Then they posted it on their website before fans could discover it and put a lower-res or poorly-shot version online. But there’s no point in criticizing the wording of the press release. Batman isn’t hearing it:
Via DC Comics
Loving the 5 o’clock shadow look. This is gonna be one pissed off/grizzled Batman.
[i.imgur.com]
made it a lil brighter
Cool.
Use this image instead:
[media.dcentertainment.com]
Love the Dark Knight Returns vibe.
Meh, this ones better.
[news.nationalpost.com]
Awesome
Guys guys guys! We should call him “Buttman” on account of his chin looking like a butt!!!
I’ll go.
He’s already been there.
[viewaskew.com]
Well, he can brood. But can he Batusi?
Someone get that man a beer. Dude needs to cheer the fuck up.
Yeah you’d think the guy who’s parents died when he was six and traumatized him so much he retreated into a lone crusade against crime while using darkness and bats as his themes would have a cheery demeanor! Get it together dc they don’t call him the white knight for nothing!
Wait a minute. Hold up. *enhances picture*
That molded furrowed brow looks like… Yup, that’s a dick.
Holy shit. Snyder sure loves his unintentionally phallic-shaped things.
HERES YOUR GODDAMN BUTT CHIN.
[fc00.deviantart.net]
fixed it [imgur.com]
Perfection.
The cape and cowl at least look 100 times better than the bulky angled cheeks of the Bale/Nolan version.
I never liked the Batman cowl in those movies, it always seemed off.
I prefer the batcowl to have spikier spikes…
and that last gif definitely needs “you just farted didn’t you?” caption at the bottom.