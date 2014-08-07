‘Batman V Superman’ Set Video Shows Ben Affleck Looking Jacked And Being Heroic

Following up on the plot leaks and set video from earlier this week, we have another fan video shot at the Detroit set of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. This one shows that Bruce Wayne can be heroic without the Batsuit. You can see him saving a little girl in Metropolis one minute into the video below. Later in the video, they drop the setpieces while one of Affleck’s stunt doubles runs underneath.

We doubt the video will be pulled, but here’s a screencap of Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne saving a kid, just in case:

See that, Superman? Batman just saved a civilian in Metropolis and he didn’t even knock down the building he was saving her from.

Here’s another minor spoiler: the building being wrecked here is a “Wayne Financial” building in Metropolis, as seen in this other set video. Ben Affleck was also photographed standing outside the building in this set photo from Monday.

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice opens March 25th, 2016. Yes, it’s a new release date.

Via THR and @ottensam

