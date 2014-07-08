Kevin Smith Responds To The Rumor He Wrote A Fugazi ‘Batman V Superman’ Script

Yesterday we rounded up the rumors about the “leaked script” for Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice being a fake commissioned by Warner and leaked intentionally to throw people off any real spoilers. Weirder yet, the villain-filled, fanservice-heavy script was rumored to have been written by jorts-ensconced taint enthusiast Kevin Smith. We gave our own reasons for why that could be plausible, and no, I’m not proud that I know so much about Kevin Smith.

Now we have a follow-up. Smith tweeted last night that he’d comment about the rumor, but everyone would have to wait a day:

This is the Twitter equivalent of a teaser trailer about a teaser trailer. Damn you for making that normal, Hollywood.

Welp, it’s now 18 minutes after 11 am PST, so where’s that update? Right here, just a little late because weed’s a hell of a drug:

The #WalrusYes is a reference to this, because of course he made an entire movie based on one episode of his eleventy bazillion podcasts. Starring Haley Joel Osment.

Anyway, the link goes to his blog, where he says none of the five scripts he’s written recently have been a fake Batman V Superman script.

C’mon, kids… No major studio would let a guy like me near their franchises – even if it was for a dummy script meant solely to fool the news sites. (Don’t know if it’s true or not, but this Twitter user is claiming credit for a fugazi script that’s currently being reviewed online.) No, anything I’ve said about “Milo and Sage” was based on an image Zack showed me while hosting a MAN OF STEEL online event at Yahoo many months back. The little I know of the flick beyond that I learned from some cats involved (though never BatFleck himself; as I’ve said a few times now on the Babble-On podcast, beyond email, I haven’t spoken to Ben in years). Fun story, though.

He then went on to say the aforementioned Haley Joel Osment movie Tusk is “the best film I’ve ever made” and shared a new poster for it.

So yeah. He made everyone wait a day to see him answer a yes or no question and promote his upcoming movie for free. FML.