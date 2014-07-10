‘Batman V Superman’ May Feature A Truly Killer Villain

The whole Batman v Superman villain situation has become more than a bit murky lately. About a week ago, rumors starting swirling that a variety of weird, minor DC villains like Mr. Zasz and Morgan Edge would be in the movie. Then people started saying these villain leaks were based on a fake script written by none other than weird minor comic book villain aficionado, Kevin Smith. He denied it, because of course he did.

Soooo yeah, take this with a grain of salt if you want, but there’s a new villain rumor floating around, and this one isn’t based on a leaked script. It’s instead based on character designs and pre-production artwork, which, I guess might be more reliable than mysterious scripts? Anyone can type up some bullsh*t, but most people can’t produce convincing movie concept art.

Anyways, the rumored villain is none other than Doomsday, aka The Guy Who Killed Superman (for a little while).

I hear they’re planning to save money by having Mickey Rourke play Doomsday without makeup.



Of course, it’s hard to say how Doomsday will fit into Batman v Superman — killing Superman is the only interesting thing Doomsday has ever done, and Supes has to survive to star in The Justice League, so any Doomsday appearance will probably just be a short tease or cameo.



Honestly, I’m not sure I get all this villain speculation. The movie is called Batman v Superman — the villains are right there in the title. Batman fights Superman, and Superman fights Batman, with maybe Lex Luthor egging them on. Well, that or Mr. Mxyzptlk is the villain. (spread the rumor now folks!)

Via Bleeding Cool