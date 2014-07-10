‘Batman V Superman’ May Feature A Truly Killer Villain

The whole Batman v Superman villain situation has become more than a bit murky lately. About a week ago, rumors starting swirling that a variety of weird, minor DC villains like Mr. Zasz and Morgan Edge would be in the movie. Then people started saying these villain leaks were based on a fake script written by none other than weird minor comic book villain aficionado, Kevin Smith. He denied it, because of course he did.
Soooo yeah, take this with a grain of salt if you want, but there’s a new villain rumor floating around, and this one isn’t based on a leaked script. It’s instead based on character designs and pre-production artwork, which, I guess might be more reliable than mysterious scripts? Anyone can type up some bullsh*t, but most people can’t produce convincing movie concept art.
Anyways, the rumored villain is none other than Doomsday, aka The Guy Who Killed Superman (for a little while).
I hear they’re planning to save money by having Mickey Rourke play Doomsday without makeup.
Of course, it’s hard to say how Doomsday will fit into Batman v Superman — killing Superman is the only interesting thing Doomsday has ever done, and Supes has to survive to star in The Justice League, so any Doomsday appearance will probably just be a short tease or cameo.
Honestly, I’m not sure I get all this villain speculation. The movie is called Batman v Superman — the villains are right there in the title. Batman fights Superman, and Superman fights Batman, with maybe Lex Luthor egging them on. Well, that or Mr. Mxyzptlk is the villain. (spread the rumor now folks!)
If WB is going to cram in everything they’re teasing, this movie will be nine hours long.
Wake me up when Superman goes against Darkseid in a movie.
This.
See you in…uh…whenever Justice League 1 comes out.
Guys, what the fuck is this movie? Like, seriously. What is happening with it?
Ha – mind boggling right. Seems like they are going by the old adage “more is more”.
Or is it “less is more”? I don’t even know anything anymore, this clusterfuck movie is frying my brain…
They will tease him at the end for the next supes movie. I mean after they do zod, is there any other villain of interest? Well and darkseid, but they are already doing thanos in avengers so I don’t think they will touch him.
Brainiac, Metallo, Bizarro (not as a primary villain, maybe as a LexCorp creation), Parasite (as a minor villain), Hank Henshaw.
Mr. Mxyptlic (not sure how to spell that) could be an interesting villain on screen as well. He could create Bizarro after meeting Superman and thinking he’s the coolest thing in the 5 dimensions, so he makes his own version who ends up being bizarre ;-) and then he learns a valuable lesson about what makes the real Superman so great. Roll credits, cue theme song, everyone applauds.
The leaked script is not too bad save for some hammy dialogue, action scenes sound spectacular. I just don’t get why, if they are in the first place are introducing the “death” of Superman. We only got introduced to him one movie ago and he’s still not seen as Earth’s protector. If he does end up fighting Doomsday in the final act at least have him not die or be near death and put into one of the left behind krypton genesis chambers or something to heal. Dying would really not be of any use since Justice League is supposed to release one year later and they magically bring him back just in time before Earth is destroyed by Brainiac / Darkseid / Anti- Monitor / whoever.
I kinda figured Jason Momoa was gonna play Doomsday, but then months later they confirmed he’s playing Aquaman.
Guess Doomsday’s gonna be CG instead. Boy, if you thought endless punching that resulted in billions of dollars in CG city property was boring….
I still don’t understand Momoa as Aquaman.
“Meanwhile in the Hall of Justice, Aquaman makes a tuna sandwich.”
Dude, if Aquaman was making a tuna sandwich, he’d be eating his friend. Not cool! Or maybe the first interesting thing Aquaman has done.
@Jim: I think Kelly was quoting comedian Frank Caliendo when he did his impression of the narrator of the 70’s “Justice League” cartoon, which think it was Kasey Kasem but don’t quote me on that. However, the actual quote was something like:
“Meanwhile, back at the Justice League Headquarters, Aquaman makes Batman a sandwich to prove he’s not a useless piece of shit.”
Get Clint Howard as Mr. Mxyzptlk!!!!
Gilbert Gottfried was great on Superman TAS as Mxyzptlk though.
I forsee a very simple batman vs superman movie with lex luthor and a crony like metallo thrown in. But also a bunch of teases & cameos that don’t feel cramped. I really think this is all getting overblown so when it ends up simpler people will give it a break (that it likely won’t deserve).
I hope you’re (mostly) right. Batman and Superman in a live-action movie together for the first time. Two of the most revered and enduring characters in all of fiction. Maybe focus on writing and character development, and save the “everything we can squeeze in” for Justice League.
Right on Nate, last thing this movie needs is a super villain (outside of Lex Luther).
Unless it’s Superboy Prime! I love that psychotic ass kicking bastard!
Didnt they do a DCAU version of the Death of Superman story?
Searching the net, I found that Doomsday was in one ep of Justice League and 1 or 2 eps of JLU. Superman: Doomsday, an animated movie which loosely adapted the 90s comic storyline, wasn’t a part of the DCAU but did launch all those direct-to-video animated movies WB has been making since 2007.
This makes sense considering batman had nothing to do with death of superman whatsoever.
*nods
Fuck it. Wheres Lobo?
Back in the XXXTREME 90’s…..where he belongs.
Seriously, fuck Lobo.
“…but most people can’t produce convincing movie concept art.”
Um, you don’t journalism good.
The BleedingCool article you linked to just had another panel from a comic of Doomsday. The author of that simply cited, “sources who have been rather reliable in the past.” No concept art was “produced” by these sources, nor was any art actually shown, even confidentially, to BleedingCool. This is just as unsubstantiated as Mr. Zsasz. But the picture of Doomsday got me to click, so CONGRATULATIONS!!! You’re a cynical asshole!!!
Mxyzptlk might make me reconsider seeing this. Just don’t get Howie Mandel to do it again.
as long as I have been waiting for the death and return of superman to be made into a movie , it’s too early for doomsday and superman to clash. The new 52 justice league comic works as a frame work far better then bringing Doomsday into things this early.
You have DarkSeid being the reason the justice league is formed works far better .
The League will can then face off against Doomsday in the next movie after dawn of justice Superman can have his epic battle with superman and the movie ends then you have a couple years like up to years 4 max where other movies can be made and then superman can make his return .
How fucking cool would it be if they had a live action version of Superman getting killed by Doomsday? Holy shit.
Joker should be played by a black guy. Will Racist DC comics ever let it happen?
if doomsday is in the movie i wonder if people will lose there shit when superman kills him LIKE HE DOES IN THE COMIC BOOK..thats what i hate about people that complain about the superman movie that say superman dosent kill blah blah blaaahh UHHH YEAH HE FUCKING DOES when his family and friends and city are being threatened by a fucking insane monstrosity and has no other choice (JUST LIKE IN THE MOVIE BLLLLAAAARRRRGGGHHH )
Maybe we’re all just over-thinking the ‘Batman v Superman’ title. I mean, maybe Batman and Superman don’t go knuckles and, instead, Batman just sues Superman and, after a lengthy legal battle they settle out of court for an unspecified amount.