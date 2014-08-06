On Your Left: ‘Batman V Superman’ Backs Away From Captain America’s Release Date

Crank up some more Sad Batman memes. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice is no longer going to fight Captain America 3 for limited opening weekend dollars. Back when Warner announced a delay to Batman V Superman amid rumors Ben Affleck was injured, they picked May 6th, 2016, the same release date as Captain America 3. Various Marvel actors even reacted to the news. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said they aren’t moving Cap. The co-writer of both Captain America movies compared it to a game of vehicular chicken. Guess who just had the good sense to swerve?

Jeff Sneider reports — UPDATE: and The Hollywood Reporter confirms — the new release date for Batman V Superman will be a month and a half earlier: March 25th, 2016.

Dang. We were kind of hoping for a ridiculous, self-defeating c*ckwaving competition at the box office which can be summed up with this GIF.

Instead, we’re getting this.

Oh who are we kidding? We’re still totally gonna watch it even if they project it into the pit of an outhouse.

UPDATE: DC also announced release dates for several more movies:

Untitled DC Film — August 5, 2016

Untitled DC Film – June 23, 2017

Untitled DC Film – November 17, 2017

Untitled DC Film – March 23, 2018

Untitled DC Film – July 27, 2018

Untitled WB Event Film – November 16, 2018

Untitled DC Film – April 5, 2019

Untitled DC Film – June 14, 2019

Untitled DC Film – April 3, 2020

Untitled DC Film – June 19, 2020

Untitled WB Event Film – November 20, 2020

And, as commenter Darkest Timeline Zach points out, they’ve also moved another movie into Batman V Superman‘s old release date: the sure-to-be-blockbuster-no-we’re-totally-not-being-sarcastic Geostorm. Get ready, Captain America. Gerard Butler’s coming for you, and he can design satellites!