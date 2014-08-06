On Your Left: ‘Batman V Superman’ Backs Away From Captain America’s Release Date

Crank up some more Sad Batman memes. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice is no longer going to fight Captain America 3 for limited opening weekend dollars. Back when Warner announced a delay to Batman V Superman amid rumors Ben Affleck was injured, they picked May 6th, 2016, the same release date as Captain America 3. Various Marvel actors even reacted to the news. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said they aren’t moving Cap. The co-writer of both Captain America movies compared it to a game of vehicular chicken. Guess who just had the good sense to swerve?
Jeff Sneider reports — UPDATE: and The Hollywood Reporter confirms — the new release date for Batman V Superman will be a month and a half earlier: March 25th, 2016.
Dang. We were kind of hoping for a ridiculous, self-defeating c*ckwaving competition at the box office which can be summed up with this GIF.
Instead, we’re getting this.
Oh who are we kidding? We’re still totally gonna watch it even if they project it into the pit of an outhouse.
UPDATE: DC also announced release dates for several more movies:
Untitled DC Film — August 5, 2016
Untitled DC Film – June 23, 2017
Untitled DC Film – November 17, 2017
Untitled DC Film – March 23, 2018
Untitled DC Film – July 27, 2018
Untitled WB Event Film – November 16, 2018
Untitled DC Film – April 5, 2019
Untitled DC Film – June 14, 2019
Untitled DC Film – April 3, 2020
Untitled DC Film – June 19, 2020
Untitled WB Event Film – November 20, 2020
And, as commenter Darkest Timeline Zach points out, they’ve also moved another movie into Batman V Superman‘s old release date: the sure-to-be-blockbuster-no-we’re-totally-not-being-sarcastic Geostorm. Get ready, Captain America. Gerard Butler’s coming for you, and he can design satellites!
So basically they’re pussing out of the Summer movie competition all together?
Well, Captain America: TWS came out in early April. And in the past decade or so, the start of the Summer competition became the first weekend of May instead of Memorial Day weekend. I interpret this as “Summer Blockbuster Season” becoming earlier and earlier like Christmas creep.
I’m assuming they figured they’d make an epic shitton of money if they opened against a bunch of lower budget movies. People are going to see Batman no matter what month it’s out.
MARCH for Superman V Batman!? That’s bizarre as hell.
Also, the fact we almost had Captain America 3 face off with Batman V Superman at the box office really hit home for me this era of Superhero Cinema.
Not really. Cap opened in early April, after all.
CHOKE!!!
If comic book movies were prison, this sign of weakness would get DC raped in the showers.
Ha! Now the soap’s on the other rope.
Maybe I’m not so good at math, but… how exactly is March 25th 2 and a half months sooner than May 6?
Cause I’m bad at calendars? (FIXED)
Because March is two months ahead of May and the 25th isn’t quite three weeks after the 6th.
@middlehead, buddy, I don’t know how to break this to you, but… March is BEFORE May. There are 6 weeks between March 25 and May 6.
Yeah, that’s what I said. March is two months ahead of May, and the 25th isn’t quite six weeks after the 6th. So you round down and put them together, two and a half months. I don’t see how you aren’t getting this.
Ok, so you’re a troll or an idiot. Got it.
You don’t seem to know what trolling is.
….but they would have won.
There is no way people are picking captain America over Batman and superman.
I know I would. Much more faith in Marvel than DC atm
Honestly, I’d think they’d both be huge hits if they debuted on the same day.
They’d definitely both make all the money in the world, but I think Cap 3 would have a bigger opening weekend, what with Marvel’s proven track record. I feel like people would take the surefire hit first and then go see the question mark the weekend after. WB doesn’t want the opening weekend comparison to lead to negative press hurting their second weekend.
But the same people are definitely seeing both.
Marvel hasn’t “missed” since the Edward Norton Hulk movie, whereas all DC has done (cinematically) for the past 6 years is shit all over themselves . No question which one would win a head to head.
DC has no balls
They also announced 9 other movies…
Posturing to save face… they just announced dates not actual movies.
If put to task, Marvel will make them bitch out on those dates too. DC is owned now.
Yeah, and I’m kind of wondering what the hell’s going on with those. That’s beyond even what Nikki Finke said DC was up to. We know they’re making cheap movies to go with the big budget ones, but we only know three titles: Shazam!, Justice League, and Wonder Woman.
Weren’t Flash/Green Lantern and Man of Steel 2 on the same level of rumor as Shazam! and Wonder Woman? And you know there’s got to be a Batman on the way.
Cant Disney just go buy DC already? WB has not one fucking clue what they are doing
Even if I could, marvel & DC together would I’m sure have antitrust implications in the same vein of coke and pepsi trying to merge. No if they were smart they would buy Fox/Sony so Marvel could get some of their franchises back.
Because people go on Spring Break specifically to see movies like this and not drink Natty Light in Cabo.
You’re missing the big news, here. They moved GEOSTORM!
As weird as a March release sounds for a Batman vs. Superman film, it’ll basically have zero competition for a month until Captain III is released.
That list of dates is just embarrassing. They have no idea what movies they’re going to make, but they know when they’re going to come out. At least DC Animation will tell us what movies are going to come out in the next year, even though they’re always Batman and Superman related.
Right? Starting to get sick of it. I guarantee they’re gonna turn “Throne of Atlantis” into “Batman Punches Sharks.”
I never thought I’d see the day where my eyes would be glazing over at the thought of 10 DC movies (10 year old me would have been flipping out), but here we are. I’ll get excited if they make a good one, but the track record outside of the Nolan movies? Yikes.
Otherwise, if the movies happen and they wind up being junk, this plan will pretty much poison the well when it comes to superhero movies. They’ll pretty much tank it for everyone if they flood the market with crap.
“Otherwise, if the movies happen and they wind up being junk, this plan will pretty much poison the well when it comes to non-Marvel superhero movies. They’ll pretty much tank it for everyone besides Marvel if they flood the market with crap.”
Well if they stick to the stupid super gritty tone I’ll be done with them after Batman vs Superman.
Look for a lot more flinching from WB, Sony, and Fox now that Disney/Marvel is putting down concrete…Marvel Summers, Star Wars Christmases.
I am so sick of the way this is being reported on. DC moved the film up, it is a smart move, they don’t have to share the weekend and it puts enough space between this and the movie coming in August to properly promote both movies.
The way Marvel fanboys respond to an news is sickening. Marvel can do no wrong and everything DC does is wrong.
Here is a newsflash not every Marvel movie is great, in fact the majority of them are average (Examples: Iron Man 2 and 3, Incredible Hulk, Thor, etc.) I’m not saying these are bad movies but they are not cinematic masterpieces, as many on the internet would have you believe.
Both companies are going to make good movies and bad movies. True fans are happy to be living in a time when all our heroes are given time to shine on the big screen. However, dumping blindly all over one company because of casting or a release date change is just stupid. Wait till we see the finished product then pass judgement.
I don’t see anyone complaining that the Avengers fought faceless aliens in the first movie and based on the promo art for part two they will be fighting faceless robots. If this was a DC release the internet would be on fire.
Let’s just enjoy this golden age of comic book movies!