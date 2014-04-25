‘Batman Versus Superman’ Adds Another Justice League Member To The Cast

When we heard Michael B. Jordan had met with Zack Snyder about a role in Batman vs Superman, we speculated about which characters he might play. One of those characters was Victor Stone (Cyborg), who is a founding member of the Justice League in the New 52 continuity. Now both THR and Variety report Ray Fisher will be playing Cyborg in Batman vs Superman. Fisher is a theater actor who played Muhammad Ali in off-Broadway production Fetch Clay, Make Man.
Both news outlets say the character may only appear in one scene, but Warner intends to include him in additional movies. Batman vs Superman is already in production in Michigan, but the casting may not be as hasty as it seems. Variety suggests Cyborg may have been part of the plan for awhile:
In the bonus feature on the recent Man of Steel homevideo release, Cavill, who plays Superman in the film, said there’s a great deal of promise in Cyborg as well as the fictional research facility S.T.A.R. Labs, which appears in several DC Comics.
“I think he would create an incredible bridge between superheroes and humanity,” Cavill said of the Cyborg character.
S.T.A.R. Labs was also the workplace of Justice League characters Professor Hamilton (played by Richard Schiff in Man of Steel) and the superhero Rampage, although it’s unclear whether the latter is involved in the Batman-Superman film.
We have our doubts Hollywood would put a not-conventionally-attractive superpowered female like Rampage in a movie — considering how much they dragged their feet on finally putting the attractive ones on film — although we’re sure Olga Kurkulina would take their phone calls.
While I’m sure they’re just setting up Cyborg as another member of the Justice League given that’s how the comics are now, it might be smarter if they use Cyborg to introduce the movie incarnation of the Teen Titans instead. He’s better known to kids and older fans as a member of that team anyway and it would open the door to Starfire, Beast Boy, and Nightwing faster. I’m sure DC wants to build the depth of their superhero universe in half the time Marvel took so they can catch up. Whether or not that’s a good idea remains to be seen, (it isn’t) but then again: Batfleck. So their decision making track record is far from flawless.
And I say this as a person who quite enjoyed Man of Steel.
I get what you’re saying, but do you think maybe it’s too early to judge Affleck’s performance as Batman?
I’m holding off on judging Affleck. I was sure Ledger was going to be awful and boy was I wrong there.
Normally I try to reserve judgement about an actor’s performance or a film until I at least see a trailer, and even then I try and reserve final judgement until I see the movie itself. I remember being very excited when Ledger was cast as the Joker and the first set pics started getting released because I knew Ledger and Nolan were doing something different and fresh with the character. However I’m having trouble in this case. It’s not so much I think Affleck is a bad actor, I think he can be quite good. But I just don’t think he can fully inhabit the character and make it his own. It’s hard to explain so I’ll put it like this. Sir Patrick Stewart has said the key to any good performance isn’t how the actor sounds or the way he moves, it’s what’s in his eyes. When you can look at an actor and “see” that he is “thinking” in character– that he is truly embracing the person he’s playing and embracing it fully– then that actor is succeeding. I’ve really yet to see Affleck really do that in any of his movies. Compare the scenes of him opposite Jeremy Renner in The Town. I could kinda of tell Affleck’s mind wasn’t really in it but Renner’s transformation was complete and full.
Maybe I’m being too critical of him, and maybe he’ll prove me wrong and I’d be more than happy to admit that if it means we get a badass older Batman. But until I’m proven wrong I will approach it as being the wrong casting choice.
Oh and I’ll say it until I die, Gina Carano should have been Wonder Woman.
Makes sense. I do find it interesting that you’re so skeptical of what Affleck will bring to the table, but would’ve wanted Carano as WW. I do get what you’re saying about Affleck. I’m just not sure if he can pull off crazy and obsessive the way Bats should be. I just think it’s worth not condemning him just yet.
That said, I’m more concerned about the rumors surrounding his character. The “older, grizzled (maybe even retired….again)” Batman thing bothers me when he will be dealing with a young, learning the ropes Superman. I’d prefer they come of age as heroes together, the way it’s almost always been.
Oh yeah, Gina Carano’s acting isn’t great. But I can see her pulling off Wonder Woman after seeing her performance in Haywire. There’s a scene where she basically captures what Stewart was talking about seeing an actor “think” in-character in that movie. The part where Channing Tatum dies (spoiler alert for anybody who really cares) and she’s hugging her father it could easily have turned into a “oh my god the man I barely knew but loved with all my heart anyway is dead” sob scene. But it didn’t. The camera lingers on her eyes and it’s more of a “I cared about this guy, he was tricked into helping the bad guys but was ultimately a good guy. Now he’s dead. Now I’m pissed off but I can’t process it or express my feelings.” That could have been more or less me projecting onto the scene itself.
That and I can actually believe she can beat the shit outta somebody because she can actually beat the shit outta somebody. I also don’t hold Wonder Woman as a complex a character as Bruce. In my mind, Wonder Woman is the warrior badass and not much else and I think Carano is good at playing that type of character. She’s got a very narrow range, but within that range is my interpretation of Diana.
As for the interpretation of Batman in this movie (casting aside) I like it. It’s different from the other Bat-Movies we’ve seen. I’m more interested in seeing a Batman who is seasoned (rather than just old.) He’s a Batman who would know how to deal with a supervillain or two. A Batman that, rather than one-two years into his career, he’s five-six years in. If they make him full-on retired I think you’re correct that would be too much.
Way back when the rumors about this Batman were first announced and that Nightwing was rumored to be in the movie I had the pre-title sequence in my head. Bruce and Alfred are in the cave intercut with Dick who’s out bar tending in Bludhaven when suddenly the power goes out and both of them have their TVs/Computer come on while Zod gives his message. All the while both of them stoically watch it. After it’s over the power switches back on and Dick calls Bruce (or if they’re estranged Alfred gets the line), “So what now?” And Bruce says nothing. Cut to title screen. Then I had it in my head that Nightwing’s role in the film would be to bring the two together. Bats is skeptical and paranoid as always but Nightwing takes Clark at his word that he wants to help people and makes friendly contact. So Nightwing ends up being the bridge that ultimately brings them together. Basically putting him in the Agent Coulson role from Marvel (although hopefully by not killing him off.)
And just for shits: I think Josh Brolin would have been the better choice to play him.
Too much shit in one movie. Theyre gonna fuck up what Man of Steel remade. And I also enjoyed that movie.
Way too many new characters all at once for non-comic fans. I don’t want the people I go to the movies with to turn and ask me “who’s that guy?” every five minutes.
Exactly. Hell, I dont want to have to turn my brain on during this thing.
After seeing Cap 2, (which maybe you guys haven’t,) adding in Wonder Woman and Cyborg don’t seem like such a big deal if they’re doing it the same way they introduced Falcon and Sharon Carter. Nearly everything I’ve seen is that Diana and Vic will be smaller roles just setting up of things to come. The problem is the perception: because the casting is announced and attached to the film everyone assumes they’ll be getting big parts and the movie will be bloated.
Ive seen it. You’re right, it can be done. I think its more of the concern of how DC handles things, and in a movie called Batman vs Superman, thats kind of all you really want to see from it.
Falcon was awesome!
Yes, he was.
Well apparently they filmed a football scene, so I’m sure he definitely won’t be added into that
This is seeming less and less like a Batman vs Superman movie and more like Justice League: The Prequel.
My thoughts exactly.
And featuring James Franco as Vibe.
Franco could do it. Franco could play the entire Justice League Detroit.