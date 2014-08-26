Battle Armor Disney Princesses Don’t Wait For Heroes. They Are Heroes.

Battle Armor Disney Princesses photographed by Howie Muzika.

With all the various internet fan art collections answering the question “What if the Disney Princesses were [hipsters / meter maids / various types of squirrels]?”, did anybody think to ask, What if they were super badass?

No more waiting for their prince to come. These Battle Armor Disney Princesses are ready to fight the dragons themselves. Well, almost. Their battle armor may not have the greatest coverage in a dragon fight, but it was practical for the summer heat at the Anime Revolution convention in Vancouver last weekend.

We’ve collected a representative sample of these great cosplayers, with each character and cosplayer identified above the picture. Thanks to Howie Muzika and The Will Box for the photos, and to The Will Box for help in identifying the event and any cosplayers we didn’t recognize.

Battle Armor Disney Princess Elsa (Frozen) cosplayed by Jessica Nigri, photographed by Howie Muzika.

Battle Armor Disney Princess Megara (Hercules) cosplayed by Megan Langan, photographed by Howie Muzika.

Battle Armor Disney Princess Jasmine (Aladdin) cosplayed by Gladzy Kei, photographed by The Will Box.

Battle Armor Disney Princess Anna (Frozen) cosplayed by Vivid Visions, photographed by The Will Box.

Battle Armor Disney Princess Snow White cosplayed by Andy Rae, photographed by Howie Muzika.

Battle Armor Disney Princess Ariel (The Little Mermaid) cosplayed by Caroline Dawe, photographed by The Will Box.

Battle Armor Disney Princess Cinderella cosplayed by Jessica Roh, photographed by Howie Muzika.

Battle Armor Elsa from Frozen (cosplayed by Jessica Nigri) battles Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat (cosplayed by Danquish), photographed by Howie Muzika.