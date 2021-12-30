Jeffrey-Epstein-Alan-Dershowitz-GettyImages-588163062.jpg
People Can’t Believe That The BBC Had Noted Epstein Pal Alan Dershowitz On To Offer Commentary On Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial

This week’s Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict (for helping the late Jeffrey Epstein recruit and abuse underage girls) has led to some awkward takes. That includes rootin’ tootin’ Rep. Lauren Boebert demanding more justice against those linked to Epstein (she was likely thinking of Bill Clinton but didn’t mention Donald Trump’s Epstein association). Among the others implicated in unsealed court documents would be former O.J. Dream Team member Alan Dershowitz.

Dershowitz hasn’t taken kindly to revelations about that association. He even sued Netflix for $80 million (while claiming defamation) over the Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich documentary’s noting of allegations that he had sex with Virginia Guiffre, the Epstein survivor who accused Epstein and Maxwell of grooming her at age 17 “to have sex with Epstein, Dershowitz, and other powerful men as part of a sex-trafficking ring.” For his part, Dershowitz insisted that the accusations are “categorically false,” but to complicate matters, he reportedly “helped negotiate a non-prosecution agreement” for Epstein’s case, which only led to a 13-month sentence.

So, there’s no universe where Dershowitz could be considered an “impartial analyst,” which led to an enormous mess when the BBC decided to welcome “constitutional lawyer” Dershowitz about the Maxwell guilty verdict. And in response, the BBC scrambled by issuing a statement:

“Last night’s interview with Alan Dershowitz after the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict did not meet the BBC’s editorial standards, as Mr. Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst, and we did not make the relevant background clear to our audience. We will look into how this happened.”

Yikes. To say the very least, it’s a terrible look for the BBC to interview Dershowitz, who has been accused of sexual abuse by an Epstein survivor, as an impartial expert on Epstein’s right-hand gal. People are disgusted and calling the move “grotesque” and “unfathomable,” among other things. The also-accused Prince Andrew came up in people’s speculation of how this oversight happened.

And this tweet might sum the matter up best: “What next… Freddy Kruger invited on to discuss teenage knife crime?”

