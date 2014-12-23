Watch This BBC Reporter And Camera Crew Get Really High Standing Next To A Burning Pile Of Drugs

#Drugs
News & Culture Writer
12.22.14 5 Comments

When reporting in a dangerous, war-torn part of the world, the threat of death is usually a constant nagging presence in the minds of foreign journalists. This is especially the case after several members of the Western media were beheaded at the hands of a British rapper-turned-ISIS member. Turns out, the area’s dangers are more complex than mere death. From Metro:

BBC journalist Quentin Sommerville found that out while reporting at some point over the last year and apparently getting high. Either that or he was just corpsing at the most inconvenient moment.

Sommerville tweeted a teasing photo and a video link to his followers, along with the line, “Dear tweeps, it’s been a year of bullets & bloodshed.You’ve earned a xmas laugh, at my expense.” This quickly disappeared from Twitter, but not before Sommerville quipped again.

The video is wonderful, as is this GIF of the reporter’s initial breakdown. ALL THE DRUGS.

Source: YouTube and Metro

TOPICS#Drugs
TAGSAFGHANISTANbbcDrug BustDRUGShigh on televisionQuentin Sommerville

