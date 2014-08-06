This Is A Bear Walking Around A Neighborhood, Acting Like A Human

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There are two things wrong with this video, the most obvious being that it was filmed vertically. And oh yeah, the bear walking upright like a goddamn human. That’s kinda wrong too. Because last I checked, bears aren’t humans. Or are they?

So this is a Jimmy Kimmel prank right? Right? He’s like overdue for one of those. I don’t want to live in a world where I’m shopping for groceries and a bear walks up to me and says, “so what’s up, how’s your day? How’s the family?” And then he tears my face off. NOPE, NOPE and NOPE.

Next thing you know, they’ll be dancing and OH NO, they’re doing the “Thriller?” I’m out guys, later.

[Gawker]