This Is A Bear Walking Around A Neighborhood, Acting Like A Human

There are two things wrong with this video, the most obvious being that it was filmed vertically. And oh yeah, the bear walking upright like a goddamn human. That’s kinda wrong too. Because last I checked, bears aren’t humans. Or are they?
So this is a Jimmy Kimmel prank right? Right? He’s like overdue for one of those. I don’t want to live in a world where I’m shopping for groceries and a bear walks up to me and says, “so what’s up, how’s your day? How’s the family?” And then he tears my face off. NOPE, NOPE and NOPE.
Next thing you know, they’ll be dancing and OH NO, they’re doing the “Thriller?” I’m out guys, later.
[Gawker]
What, your neighbourhood doesn’t have a bear garbage-collector? Pfft, I feel sorry for you poor people.
Mine has a fox, he winked at me once.
It’s a samsquanch….
When in Rome~
He thinks he’s people!
Thank you sir
This is what happens when you cut funding to the bear patrol.
I wonder if this is how the legend of big foot got started
This is a flashback to Gary Larson’s Far Side.
Bear: (Oh shit…the pink skins see me, I’ll confuse them) “Howdy Howdy Howdy”
Wasn’t that vultures? Also I’ve been saying “Howdy Howdy Howdy” for days for no reason.
@Shadowtag Vultures wearing 10 gallon cowboy hats if I recall correctly.
Probably a broken leg. Looks like he can’t put pressure on the left front
Yeah, I think you might actually be right.
that makes this comedy quite the tragedy.
It could just be a silly man wearing a fur coat and in need of a shave.
Is he looking in the bin for liquor?
+1
That’s where I always look.
What if we just rip off all the hair. *Bears growls*
Ok..ok….they’re expecting a male bear. *pulls out switch blade, Bear hits it away.*
Oh, it’s so easy to condemn, so hard to create
Did Andy Serkis do Mo-cap for this bear?