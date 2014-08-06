This Is A Bear Walking Around A Neighborhood, Acting Like A Human

Senior Editor
08.06.14 21 Comments

There are two things wrong with this video, the most obvious being that it was filmed vertically. And oh yeah, the bear walking upright like a goddamn human. That’s kinda wrong too. Because last I checked, bears aren’t humans. Or are they?

So this is a Jimmy Kimmel prank right? Right? He’s like overdue for one of those. I don’t want to live in a world where I’m shopping for groceries and a bear walks up to me and says, “so what’s up, how’s your day? How’s the family?” And then he tears my face off. NOPE, NOPE and NOPE.

Next thing you know, they’ll be dancing and OH NO, they’re doing the “Thriller?” I’m out guys, later.

[Gawker]

Around The Web

TAGSbearBear as humanBear GIFBear Thriller

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP