'Bear Simulator' Will Be 'Like A Mini Skyrim But You're A Bear'

First the Goat Simulator enraptured our imaginations, and now Farjay Studios has tempted us with something even better: sh*tting in the woods. They’re trying to raise an additional $29,500 on Kickstarter to finish developing their Bear Simulator game. It’s the internet’s first bear simulator if you don’t count Grindr or Scruff!

We already know bears are awesome, but we’ll let Farjay Studios explain why they’re making the game.

Sure these [other types of] games are popular and you might even call them “fun” but they harbor a horrible bias in today’s gaming world. Most are blind to it but it’s all right there, that’s right, none of these games has you playing as a bear. It’s quite clear the fat cats in Washington with their stove top hats and contemporary jazz music don’t want us playing as bears, it’s about time to fight back against the tyranny. […] Sure it may seem like a “dumb idea” or a “really dumb idea” but you can’t honestly tell me you’ve never secretly wanted to be a bear wandering around the forest. That’s just an outright lie.

They then summarize, “TL;DR – It’s like a mini Skyrim but you’re a bear.”

Pre-ordering Bear Simulator costs $15. For an extra $5, your bear will be wearing sunglasses:

Radical!

Via Escapist Magazine