Bears-Jets MNF Live Blog, Second Half

The Jets opening drive started with Geno Smith running for a first down and getting hit late out of bounds, tacking on another 15. That clearly wasn’t a sufficiently Jetsy enough start, so Geno Smith threw a pick-six to Ryan Mundy on a play that Mike Tirico punctuated by yelling MUNDY NIGHT FOOTBALL in a joke you can tell he was waiting a while to make.

A few possessions later, the Bears are punting and the Jets nearly block it, only for the Jalen Saunders to fumble and the Bears to recover at the New York 40. The following play, the Jets were flagged on a deep throw that actually should have been offensive pass interference. That set Chicago up inside the 10. Two plays later, Jay Cutler found Martellus Bennett in the end zone for a touchdown and was fouled on the play to boot. At that point, the Bears led 14-0 with six total yards.

At the close of the first, the Bears were driving into Jets territory with a 14-3 lead when Santonio Holmes made a catch, drawing a heart round of boos from the New York crowd. Bennett nearly caught his second score of the game on a 3rd down in the red zone but couldn’t haul it in. Luckily for Chicago, Antonio Allen was called for defensive holding. Even with the new set of downs, the Bears couldn’t punch it in, settling for a field goal and a 17-3 advantage.

A 43-yard bomb to Jace Amaro set up a second Jets field goal to make it 17-6. After a New York defensive stand, the Jets got the ball back and, aided by a 15-yard penalty on Lamarr Houston for “disrespectfully addressing an official, ended with their first touchdown of the night on a 19-yard pass to Jeremy Kerley. Somehow this one wasn’t negated by a phantom timeout.

Brandon Marshall left the game with a few minutes left in the second quarter and didn’t take part in the Bears final drive of the half. His return is listed as questionable.

The Jets sacked Cutler, with David Harris flinging him around by his ankle. Cutty was initially ruled down by contact, but it was ruled a fumble on review. The Jets would probably have had a touchdown if it was initially ruled correctly. Their offense couldn’t move the ball far past midfield and so it remains 17-13 at half.