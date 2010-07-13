UPROXX Summer Guide: Beautiful/Decay’s 10 Creative Fashion Picks Pt 1

#Art
07.13.10 8 years ago

To kick off the official start of summer, Beautiful/Decay has put together a collection of warm-weather apparel and accessories for the art, design or creative enthusiast. Our picks are fresh, playful and will set you apart from the crowd, without setting your bank roll back. Pardon one tiny toot of our own horn, but we had to throw in our absolute favorite Beautiful/Decay Apparel t-shirt by one of our favorite illustrators to the mix. Keep your class (and cash) in tact at the next summertime block party BBQ with these sharp pieces….without looking like a new kid on the block.

Beautiful/Decay “Bikes ‘n’ Roses” Tee

First up is our very own “Bikes ‘n’ Roses” design by illustrator Yaiagift, who took GNR’s classic album over and repurposed it for the fixed-gear aficionado. Whether shredding it up with Axl Rose, or, um, your bike axel, ride through the jungle in style with this super soft limited edition tee.

Stampd’ Black Numberd’ 7

With leather lining, a cloth shoe box, and an iconic number 7 embroidered on the outside panels, these high tops bring High Street luxury to the streets. We dug the minimalist, two-tone pallete that’s bold yet refined. Hit the ground running with Stampd‘ LA’s classic kicks.

SLDVR Granville Shorts in Grey

Update yacht rock for the new millenia with SLDVR’s Granville’s sleek cargo shorts that feature geometric, welt back pockets. Casual attention to detail and timeless design combine for attainable luxury.

Continue on to hats, sunglasses and more…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Art
TAGSARTGuidesT-shirts

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP