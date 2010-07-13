UPROXX Summer Guide: Beautiful/Decay’s 10 Creative Fashion Picks Pt 2

“The Eyes” Socks by DGK

Facebook, shmacebook, who doesn’t love the hilarity of a Facefoot? Pardon my lymerick, but these socks by DGK let you enjoy the potentially comedic value of drawing faces on your feet, without the permanent commitment of a Sharpie. Maybe in these cute little guys, your girlfriend will finally accept your stinky feet, and you will finally accept commitment. (Or maybe not.)

The Keep Watch Boxers by Mishka

I’ll keep the obvious and inappropriate puns at bay here with these wild blue-eye-balled themed boxers by Mishka.

Nixon Garrison Duffle Bag in Charcoal

Stay the night in style with Nixon’s duffle bag in charcoal. Sometimes, you just need a murse to carry your man goods. This rugged, distressed, gunmetal no-muss no-fuss bag lets you carry your dude quarry without calling your manhood into question.

10 X DEEP New Era Fitted Cap

Plaid isn’t just for freaks, geeks and grunge rockers any more. With this slick New Era fitted cap that features embroidered 10 Deep logos on the front crown, back and underbill, this crosscheck cap will be sure to turn heads.

CRAP EYEWARE- The Beach Party Sunglasses

With sweet temple logos and orange reflective lenses that offer UV 400, you’ll be stylin and protected with Crap Eyeware’s dayglo shades. “Super duper oversized fit. Don’t be afraid,” says Crap Eyewear, and we concur. Smear up that nose with opaque SPF and hit the beach. Just don’t wear them at night.

DTA Presentation Belt

As you take off DTA’s 100% cotton, plastic buckle Presentation Belt, you are reminded not to trust anyone. A little late don’t you think? Be warned in style.

Society Original’s Kid Dynamite Jacket

We liked how Society updated this classic baseball-inspired jacket with the unique flair of toggle buttons. Make your own team in this nylon letterman jacket.