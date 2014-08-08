Look At This Massive Bloody Mary Garnished With An Entire Fried Chicken

08.08.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Sobelman’s Pub and Grill is some kind of Milwaukee institution, known for their “Bloody Masterpiece,” a Bloody Mary that includes 13 different garnishes topped off with a freaking bacon cheeseburger slider. That’s a pretty ‘Murican drink, you might be thinking — but no, because you DON’T EVEN KNOW. Sobelman’s has gone and upped their game, and starting this weekend you can order an entire trough of Bloody Mary garnished with a whole fried chicken.

Before you start masturbating while crying and humming the national anthem, Milwaukee’s TMJ4 has the details:

Sobelman’s has really outdone themselves this time. The “Chicken Fried Bloody Beast”, as it’s called, features the standard Sobleman’s garnishes – cheese, sausage, pickle, olive, onion, mushroom, asparagus, scallion, shrimp, lemon, Brussels sprout, tomato, and celery.

But, this beast is four bloodies in one! There’s also two baconadoes – those are skewers of bacon-wrapped jalapeno cheese balls and, yes, a whole fried chicken.

If you’re wondering how much the Chicken Fried Bloody Beast will set you back, they’re charging $50 which can supposedly serve 2-4 people with $5 proceeds of each Bloody Beast going to Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force. I have to admit, that’s really not unreasonable at all. Last year on my birthday I paid $38 for a cocktail in NYC that came in a hollowed out pineapple, and all I got out of the deal with the pineapple they hollowed out and a clip-on flower (WHICH I KEPT, BTW).

I don’t even know if you could buy all of the ingredients to make this for under $50, actually, so if you round up a few friends this is actually the hangover deal of the century.

Oh say can you see…

TAGSGluttonyMILWAUKEEsobelman's

