Before ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy,’ James Gunn Made ‘Porn’ With Sasha Grey

James Gunn is a busy man. Guardians of the Galaxy, which he directed and co-wrote, just came out, but he’s already working on Guardians of the Galaxy 2, which may or may not feature some of the Avengers (it will, because Marvel is throwing out chum, and we’re going to eat every last bit).

Here’s what Gunn told Yahoo! UK about a potential crossover.

“We talked about all sorts of possibilities [for a crossover] and I kind of know what the basic plan is. It could always change at any minute. That could or could not include a couple of Avengers and a couple of Guardians meeting up, or all of the Avengers and all of the Guardians. But, we do inhabit the same universe and they’re pretty big personalities that are likely to, at some point or another, run into each other.” (Via)

Sounds promising, although even better would be a new installment of PG Porn, starring Chris Pratt and Scarlett Johansson. In case you’re unfamiliar, PG Porn is a web series that Gunn created with his brothers, Brian and Sean (who should be familiar to Gilmore Girls fans), in which they spoof setups you’ve seen in a million pornos. The tagline: “For people who love everything about porn…except the sex.” Only eight (great) episodes were ever filmed, all in 2008 and 2009, and my favorite is either the Nathan Fillion-starring “Nailing Your Wife” or “Roadside Ass-istance” with Sasha Grey. Steven Soderbergh wishes he got as good a performance from the former porn star as Gunn did.