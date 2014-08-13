Behold, Every Episode Of ‘House’ Summed Up With A Single GIF

We’ve all watched our share of House episodes, either during the show’s run or in syndication. And we’ve all deep down known that every episode is pretty much exactly the same, but for whatever reason the formula works. But now thanks to a single GIF that’s making the rounds on Reddit (and could have been on the internet for years) what we all knew just became even more painfully obvious.
Stick around for the Wilson sighting.
A little light on the Lupus, but otherwise pretty much nails it. #OmarEppsNeedsMoreWork
It’s funny, because it’s true!
Had a girlfriend that loved this show, so I saw almost every single episode in an absurdly short timespan. the only exception to this formula is the once or twice a season that the writers get bored and decide THIS IS THE ONE WHERE A BUNCH OF CRAZY SHIT HAPPENS, but then even if someone important to the cast dies and people are depressed about it, they are pretty quick to get back to formula.
Lupus and Vicodin needed to be in there somewhere
It’s not lupus.
It’s never lupus, but yeah, needs some pill-popping, self-experimentation and Cuddy’s ass.
@CaptainCharisma I know it was never Lupus (except for season 4 episode 8), but they always brought it up, and he always shot it down.
it’s not TB
I was pretty annoyed when 24 got taken off Netflix, but House turned out to be a great trade off.
That gif is way too accurate and hilarious. Particularly that Foreman pose… holy shit.
they also forgot the how house’s first recommended treatment never works
and the patient almost dies exact at 43 minutes into the episode (broadcast time)
and house has his epiphany between 52 and 54 minutes
You cannot have an all-encompassing House gif and not mention Lupus.
Close but missed the patient seemingly getting better at around the 20 minute mark, then their lung explodes
The best part of House was the Scrubs episode “My House”
I might have seen a whopping amount of 2 episodes of House in their entirety. I just never got into the show.
I always equated it to Scooby Doo. Snacks were Vicodin, the gang figured out the mystery at the last moment and there was always a corny joke in there somewhere.
They need to show House watching some asinine thing like wrestling or monster trucks. Which is where he always has his ah ha moment.
I always found it amazing that some kind of bodily fluid dripped from a random orifice or cavity every single episode. The shitting out of the mouth was the worst one though.