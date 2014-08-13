Behold, Every Episode Of ‘House’ Summed Up With A Single GIF

08.13.14

We’ve all watched our share of House episodes, either during the show’s run or in syndication. And we’ve all deep down known that every episode is pretty much exactly the same, but for whatever reason the formula works. But now thanks to a single GIF that’s making the rounds on Reddit (and could have been on the internet for years) what we all knew just became even more painfully obvious.

Stick around for the Wilson sighting.

A little light on the Lupus, but otherwise pretty much nails it. #OmarEppsNeedsMoreWork

Via r/Funny

