Actress Bella Thorne issued an apology with a Twitter thread on Saturday after her OnlyFans success sparked controversy, subscriber backlash and some changes to the website’s policies that many in the sex industry have criticized as harmful to sex workers.

The move to join the site earlier this month was the latest instance of a celebrity joining the site used by sex workers to monetize their photos and videos. In Thorne’s case, she claimed joining was in part research for a project with Sean Barker.

Me + ONLY FANS + SEAN BAKER= A BOMB ASS MOVIE 😍😍😍 https://t.co/Bbq60X5SxE pic.twitter.com/MM4dw0SWjw — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 19, 2020

As controversy grew over her wild success on the site — generating more than $1 million in 24 hours — Barker disavowed the project altogether, saying they had little more than a meeting around the concept before Thorne joined the site to much fanfare. As many prominent voices in the sex worker community laid out their issues with Thorne joining the platform and making such a big splash — to the tune of allegations of asking $200 for a photo — Thorne pointed out on Twitter that she wouldn’t appear nude on the site.

Also nooooo I’m not doing nudity!!! ❤️ https://t.co/vJECHqF4uW — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 26, 2020

Though the severity of those price points hasn’t been verified, the payday has: Thorne has reportedly pulled in more than $2 million on OnlyFans and further sparked outrage as the days go by. On Saturday night, Thorne issued a series of tweets explaining why she joined OnlyFans, directly speaking to sex workers and admitting that “I hurt you.”

I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew… — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

Thorne said she was “truly sorry” and acknowledged her attempt to normalize sex work online further marginalized those who rely on the site full-time.

…I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

The apology comes amid reports of changes limiting content creators as well as that OnlyFans saw a rise in requests for refunds from some in the huge number of people who subscribed to Thorne’s page not realizing she would not appear nude. According to EJ Dickson’s report for Rolling Stone, sex workers noticed the changes to the platform, which placed limits on the amount of money people can earn for certain activities.