Getty Image

Actress and singer Bella Thorne revealed on Twitter over the weekend that someone was attempting to blackmail her over hacked nude photos. Rather than indulge the hacker, Thorne instead tweeted out the iPhone screenshots of the text messages she received, which included the offending photos. “Fuck u and the power u think you have over me,” she wrote. “I’m gonna write about this in my next book.”

It was a pretty bold move, and as such it became a topic of conversation on The View Monday morning. “I saw the picture of her nude, or almost nude, or whatever,” quipped Joy Behar. “If I had that body, I’d post them at the food emporium.”

“It just saddens me that these kids have to go through this,” countered Sunny Hostin. “I guess it’s the age of social media, but for someone to sort of extort her and threaten her with posting these pictures, it’s terrible.”

Whoopi Goldberg, on the other hand, was less sympathetic.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are, you don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” she said. “Listen, when they’re hacking you, they’re hacking all of your stuff whether it’s one picture or a million pictures. Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants them. And if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry, your age does not … you don’t get to do that.”