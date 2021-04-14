American ice cream gurus Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are no strangers to taking a stance on political causes under the corporate Ben & Jerry’s umbrella. They regularly help organize and support climate marches, and last year, the company offered a strong stance (amid the George Floyd protests) to support Black Lives Matter, and they’re doing it again following the police shooting and killing of Daunte Wright after officer Kim Potter reportedly meant to deploy her taser and then “accidentally” (according to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon via ABC News) shot Wright. Multiple nights of civil unrest have followed, and earlier this week, the Ben & Jerry’s Twitter account took a stand, arguing for rebuilding the system and defunding police departments.

“The murder of #DaunteWright is rooted in white supremacy and results from the intentional criminalization of Black and Brown communities,” tweeted Ben & Jerrys. “This system can’t be reformed. It must be dismantled and a real system of public safety rebuilt from the ground up. #DefundThePolice.”

This move has followed the conservative criticism of other corporations (including Coca-Cola and MLB) for taking a stand in Georgia over voter suppression. Naturally, the far-right’s response to these stances is to want to “cancel” the brands, which is ironic, considering how much they complain about “cancel culture.” The same silliness is following Ben & Jerry’s declaration.

My favorite part of the day so far is seeing that conservatives who hate “cancel culture” tying to cancel Ben and Jerry pic.twitter.com/tG4GAS6mcX — kerim suleman (@kerimsuleman) April 14, 2021

In other words, an ice cream war is brewing. On one side, you’ve got foot stomping.

Never had Blue Bell ice cream. How do we make this happen? — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 14, 2021

Time to start buying Haagen Dazs or Blue Bell. Bye Bye @benandjerrys — MIAUSAF (@RubenZ28) April 14, 2021

Elsewhere, people are surprised that some are only now noticing that Ben & Jerry’s takes stances on issues. And some are also pointing out that, beyond everything else, “the product Ben and Jerry’s makes tastes much better than My Pillow.” Ouch.