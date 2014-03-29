Benzino Shot At His Mom’s Funeral

Love & Hip-Hop‘s Benzino found himself on the wrong end of a gun on Saturday. Boston’s WCVB reports that it happened during the funeral procession for Benzino’s mother and the shooter, oddly enough, was kin to ‘Zino.

“Raymond Scott, a rapper and reality television star who goes by the name Benzino, was shot by his nephew, Gai Scott, 36, of Randolph, the district attorney said. “Scott, 48, was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-fatal injuries, officials said. “‘There has been growing family tension between Raymond Scott and Gai Scott,’ Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement. “‘At some point when the cars were side by side, Gai Scott fired several shots into the red Dodge SUV being driven by Raymond Scott,’ the statement said.

While the extent of Benzino’s injuries haven’t been revealed, reports say he was struck three times by his nephew’s bullets.

Update: Benzino and others post an Instagram updates from the hospital, proving that he’s alive and well. News coverage of the shooting via Boston’s Channel 7 News.

Update: Benzino’s nephew went in front of the judge for the first time on Monday. He plead not guilty and plans to use a self-defense as his reasoning for shooting ‘Zino. Yes, even though he shot at Benzino six times and hit him thrice, the nephew was protecting himself. Read the rest here.