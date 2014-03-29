Benzino Shot At His Mom’s Funeral

Love & Hip-Hop‘s Benzino found himself on the wrong end of a gun on Saturday. Boston’s WCVB reports that it happened during the funeral procession for Benzino’s mother and the shooter, oddly enough, was kin to ‘Zino.
“Raymond Scott, a rapper and reality television star who goes by the name Benzino, was shot by his nephew, Gai Scott, 36, of Randolph, the district attorney said.
“Scott, 48, was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-fatal injuries, officials said.
“‘There has been growing family tension between Raymond Scott and Gai Scott,’ Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.
“‘At some point when the cars were side by side, Gai Scott fired several shots into the red Dodge SUV being driven by Raymond Scott,’ the statement said.
While the extent of Benzino’s injuries haven’t been revealed, reports say he was struck three times by his nephew’s bullets.
Update: Benzino and others post an Instagram updates from the hospital, proving that he’s alive and well. News coverage of the shooting via Boston’s Channel 7 News.
Update: Benzino’s nephew went in front of the judge for the first time on Monday. He plead not guilty and plans to use a self-defense as his reasoning for shooting ‘Zino. Yes, even though he shot at Benzino six times and hit him thrice, the nephew was protecting himself. Read the rest here.
That’s fucked up.
Disrespect of the highest order. To shoot your uncle at his mothers funeral, he has no respect for himself. Sad really
I do not care what problems you have with ANY of your family… how you perceive a person… you hold it together and SHOW RESPECT at a funeral no matter how you feel.
This world’s inhabitants have lost it.
If you are (1) getting shot (2) at a funeral (3) of your mother (4) by your own nephew…..that’s that real beef. Word to Biggie.
How do you say to your brother/sister as you recover from gunshots, that your going to have to murder their child?
I bet u dude thought he was being a real nigga, but he was actually just being a real nigger
Is that forgivable?
You can forgive, and not reconcile the relationship.
I’m…sorry. But I don’t know man. I can’t stop thinking what Love &HipHop will do with this shooting.
For real tho the real question should be what did Benzino do that was so fucked up that his own cousin would shoot him at his mother’s funeral
Sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction. You can’t make this shit up.
The fact that we all know his cousin did the shooting its only a matter of time before benzino’s Boston goons go to work.
before love and hip hop and da sauce zino was legendary for fucking shit up..didnt he beat the fuck out of mark whalberg during his rapping days?
Ask Paul Pierce bout those goons
this lil topic needs its own post
Dude, there’s a legit reason why Em was in music studios wearing kevlar vests and getting calls from the D about going to war. Benzino from the Made Men, Source days was not a strictly “keep it on wax” kinda guy.
before love and hip hop and da sauce
Em was in four (five if you count the beef with esham) wars two in Detroit (royce & icp) and two in NY (Murder Inc) all of which turned violent. Add that to how big he was and how cotreversial he was and you’ll that dude was trying not to go out like pac.
All you have to do is listen to Toy Soldiers and my case is rested. Em didn’t want to go like Pac but those Murder inc, Source beef days are the true reasons. You had 50 and his dudes getting shot at at concerts and going tit for tat with Ja. Then on this end you’re being told by Trick Trick that his D boys are ready for war with benzino coz word goes around that he’s a legit threat. Read Em’s book even he admits shit got way too real.
Get shot at, survive, post hospital pics on instagram
This has to be the dumbest crime ever. This nigga is not going to wait to they get to whoever’s house they was planning on going to after the funeral, but while they were being escorted to their destination by cops. SMH. How was this nigga expecting to get away and where the fuck did this nigga expect to go is what I want to know. SMDH.
Even after being shot by your nephew at your mom’s funeral, there’s never a bad time to take selfies.
Man, I was all prepared to give a kinda sincere responce, but after the first four words of the post and running into this pic, forget all that.
@Chet Manley too soon
Raymond must’ve been untouchable and so unseen in this guys eyes to do what he did … that might’ve been the only time in a long time he seen ray and capitalized on the first givin opportunity which in still wasn’t the right time
So ignorant and disgraceful.
Maybe this will help him sell some records. It seems like there is a proportional relationship between bullet holes and record sales.
The early 2000’s me is really wondering how Eminem will respond.
Now that’s some seriously gangsta sh*t. But family arguments are always the worst.
