Let Freedom Ring With Awesome And Impressive Captain America Cosplay

Photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Last year we celebrated Independence Day with Captain America GIFs and shared not one but two galleries of Captain America cosplay. Yesterday we kicked of the merrymaking with a gameplay video of Hitler getting shot in the nut (singular) and, of course, a classic picture of Captain America punching Hitler in his dumb Nazi face.

The patriotic festivities continue today with another gallery of Captain America cosplay. Continue on for 30 pictures of Captains America, American Dreams, USO girls, and more. There’s even some Nick Furies in there, not to be confused with “Nick Furries”, which we will never speak of again.

Photographed by Corinna Bechko. [via]

American Dream cosplayed by Lyndsey Elaine, photographed by Mineralblu. Submitted via the Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Photographed by Kevin McGee.

USO Girls photographed by State Farm.

Matador versions of Iron Man and Captain America photographed by Allen Holder.

Photographed by Glenn Adrian.

USO Girl and Cap photographed by Pat Loika.

Burlesque Captain America photographed by Howie Muzika.

Captain America cosplayed by Grrrrrryan. [via]

