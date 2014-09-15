When IKEA Holds A Costume Contest, We All Win.

09.15.14

When IKEA isn’t saving adoptable pets or serving as a monkey sanctuary, they’re sometimes running interesting promotions for their fans. IKEA’s Malaysian division announced a contest for their Facebook fans, asking them to dress up as any silly-named IKEA product and send in a side-by-side comparison. It’s a joke they probably learned from the Makeup Transformation meme that was trending last month.

The winning cosplay won a $250 Grand Prize, which we strongly advise against using to buy the meatballs or the cake. Continue reading to see the Grand Prize winner and our favorites among the 20 runners up, who also won a prize: an IKEA gift card worth RM200 (a little over $62). We’re a little surprised nobody dressed as the ubiquitous Allen wrench.

And the winner of the well-deserved Grand Prize ($250):

All pictures via IKEA Malaysia. Thanks to Neatorama for the assist.

