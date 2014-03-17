The Best Twitter Reactions To This Morning’s Los Angeles Earthquake

As you’re probably already aware, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles this morning just before 6:30am, rocking Southern California from approximately the San Fernando Valley to Long Beach. Unless you’re actually located in Los Angeles — and if you are we sincerely hope all are safe — you probably heard the news through social media before any news outlets had a chance to report on it.
So without further ado, here are the best Twitter reactions to the Los Angeles earthquake:
Todd Glass @ToddGlass 1h
Does anybody want to sell me good earthquake tweets
Only one I laughed out loud at.
@FATJEW: “Earthquake? What earthquake? It’s been a totally normal morning over at my place” -Michael J. Fox
Alexandra Daddario @AADaddario 12h
Well, thank you all for all the bouncing boob jokes! I’m going back to sleep.