The Best Twitter Reactions To This Morning’s Los Angeles Earthquake

#Patton Oswalt #Twitter
News & Culture Writer
03.17.14 3 Comments

As you’re probably already aware, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles this morning just before 6:30am, rocking Southern California from approximately the San Fernando Valley to Long Beach. Unless you’re actually located in Los Angeles — and if you are we sincerely hope all are safe — you probably heard the news through social media before any news outlets had a chance to report on it.

So without further ado, here are the best Twitter reactions to the Los Angeles earthquake:

JOHNSON-TWEETRETTA-TWEETMIRMAN-TWEET OSWALT-TWEET-2 OSWALT-TWEET-1   KINDLER-TWEETZELIN-TWEETPRISCO-TWEETMILANO-TWEET

SCHWARTZ-TWEETOAKLEY-TWEETBLACK-TWEET

Around The Web

TOPICS#Patton Oswalt#Twitter
TAGSEARTHQUAKEEUGENE MIRMANPATTON OSWALTRETTATwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP